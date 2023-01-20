Air defence system installed in Moscow near Putin's residence

An air defence system has been installed 10 kilometres from the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet, referring to Sirena Telegram channel

Details: The author of the video reports that it was shot on 6 January near the village of Zarechye, in the Odintsovo city district of Moscow. Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo is located 10 kilometres from the air defence deployment site.

According to the author of the video, he discovered the installation due to a loud sound. According to preliminary information, this is a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile system.

Meduza reports that on the evening of 19 January, photos and videos with air defence systems on the roofs of buildings and sites in Moscow began to appear on the Internet. Along with the installation near Putin’s residence, at least five sites with air defence systems are known.

Several videos and photos have appeared showing Pantsir-S1 systems installed on the roofs of several buildings in Russia’s capital.

Russian Telegram channels and Western OSINT analysts shared photos of the Russian Defense Ministry building on Frunzenskaya Embankment, where Pantsir-S1 has allegedly been installed.

In addition, photos of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems installed near the Losiny Ostrov (Elk Island) National Park and in the fields of Moscow’s Timiryazev Agricultural Academy have appeared online.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!