Air defence systems and mobile firing groups respond to attack drones in Lviv Oblast – photo

Ukraine’s air defence assets and personnel were responding to a Russian drone attack in Lviv Oblast on the night of 31 December-1 January.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence systems and mobile fire groups are responding to the attack in Lviv Oblast, shooting down enemy Shahed drones. Do not film or post anything! Don't be the occupiers' helpers."

Update at 05:46: Andrii Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, wrote on the morning of 1 January that there were explosions in Lviv: "The pieces of an enemy drone hit a civilian facility. Firefighters are already at the scene. Do not ignore the air-raid warning."

Update at 06:28: Sadovyi reported that the fire at the university in Dubliany was extinguished. There were no casualties.

Дубляни, фото Андрія Садового

Dubliany. Photo: Andrii Sadovyi

Background:

As of the evening of 31 December, several dozen Russian attack drones were flying in Ukrainian airspace.

On the night of 31 December-1 January, a high-rise building caught fire in Odesa during a drone attack, killing one person.

