Air defence systems respond to attack drones in Kyiv Oblast, explosions heard in Kyiv

The Russians launched attack drones against Ukraine from the north on the evening of 12 January. Air defence systems were activated in response in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian Air Force; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are operating in the oblast. Do not take photos or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect the safety rules. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over."

Details: At 23:33, the Air Force called on the residents of Irpin to stay in shelters. UP reporters heard the sounds of explosions in Kyiv.

Update: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv. Air defence was responding.

