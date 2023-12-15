Air defense downs 14 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine's air defense forces downed 14 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 15, the Air Force said on Telegram. The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in southern Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

All the drones were intercepted over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, and Poltava oblasts.

Ukraine's Air Force warned about threat of drone attacks for Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia oblasts early on Dec. 15. Air defense was active in Khmelnytskyi and numerous explosions were reported in the city of Kharkiv.

On Dec. 14, Ukraine's air defense units shot down 41 out of 42 Russian drones. Russia launched a total of 42 Shahed drones at Ukraine, beginning on the evening of Dec. 13. The drones were launched from Balaklava and Chauda in occupied Crimea and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that Russian aerial assaults are expected to escalate during the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

