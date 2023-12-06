Air defense downs 41 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine's air defense forces downed 41 out of 48 Russian drones overnight on Dec. 6, the Air Force said on Telegram. Russian drones were spotted over Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Kherson oblasts.

Moscow has relentlessly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure using inexpensive Iranian-made Shahed UAVs.

On Nov. 25, more than 75 Iranian-made Shahed drones were fired at Kyiv with all but one being shot down. According to the Air Force, Russia launched the drones from Kursk Oblast and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a Russian port town and the administrative center of Primorsko-Akhtarsky District of Krasnodar Krai.

As a result of the Nov. 25 attack, at least two people were injured and several residential and non-residential buildings were damaged across the city.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called drone strikes an act of "willful terror" and said that Ukraine will "continue to work to unite the world in defense against Russian terror."

