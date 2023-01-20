Air defense system seen deployed near Putin’s residence outside Moscow

Air defense complex near the residence of the dictator Putin

The Novo-Ogaryovo state residence in Moscow Oblast is only 10 kilometers from the site where the air defense system was deployed.

Read also: Putin may announce second mobilization wave in Russia, or declare war, says ISW

According to Sirena, one of the readers discovered the system when it made a loud sound. In his opinion, the system is a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system.

Earlier, on Jan. 19, photos and videos of air defense systems deployed on the roofs of buildings and sites in Moscow appeared on the Internet.

Read also: First Lady Zelenska, before speaking at WEF in Davos, moved to tears by news of Brovary chopper crash

In one photograph, what appears to be a Pantsir-S1 is seen on top of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s building in the Russian capital.

Read also: Death toll from Russian missile strike on high-rise building in Dnipro rises to 46

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine