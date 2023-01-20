Air defense system seen deployed near Putin’s residence outside Moscow
The Novo-Ogaryovo state residence in Moscow Oblast is only 10 kilometers from the site where the air defense system was deployed.
According to Sirena, one of the readers discovered the system when it made a loud sound. In his opinion, the system is a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system.
Earlier, on Jan. 19, photos and videos of air defense systems deployed on the roofs of buildings and sites in Moscow appeared on the Internet.
In one photograph, what appears to be a Pantsir-S1 is seen on top of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s building in the Russian capital.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine