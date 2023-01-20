Air defense system seen deployed near Putin’s residence outside Moscow

1
·1 min read
Air defense complex near the residence of the dictator Putin
Air defense complex near the residence of the dictator Putin

The Novo-Ogaryovo state residence in Moscow Oblast is only 10 kilometers from the site where the air defense system was deployed.

Read also: Putin may announce second mobilization wave in Russia, or declare war, says ISW

According to Sirena, one of the readers discovered the system when it made a loud sound. In his opinion, the system is a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system.

Earlier, on Jan. 19, photos and videos of air defense systems deployed on the roofs of buildings and sites in Moscow appeared on the Internet.

Read also: First Lady Zelenska, before speaking at WEF in Davos, moved to tears by news of Brovary chopper crash

In one photograph, what appears to be a Pantsir-S1 is seen on top of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s building in the Russian capital.

Read also: Death toll from Russian missile strike on high-rise building in Dnipro rises to 46

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Something very similar to Pantsir-S1 missile system spotted on roof of Russias Defence Ministry in Moscow

    Russian media outlets and social media have been publishing photos and videos of what appear to be Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile systems installed on the roofs of several buildings in Moscow, in particular on top of the Ministry of Defence.

  • Fabricated 'UN warning' rehashes misleading claims about Covid XBB subvariant

    The United Nations has rebuked a fabricated statement attributed to the agency, which warns that the Omicron XBB coronavirus subvariant is "deadlier" than the Delta strain. Health experts say that while the subvariant is highly transmissible, evidence available in January 2023 showed that neither the XBB subvariant nor the more-recent XBB.1.5 subvariant causes more severe disease or death than Delta. AFP has previously debunked misinformation about XBB.The fabricated warning was shared in a Sinh

  • Russians are posting footage of air-defense systems being installed on Moscow's roofs, a sign the Kremlin may fear an attack

    A Pantsir-S1 missile system was seen on top of a Ministry of Defense building amid fears that Ukraine could attack Russia with long-range weapons.

  • Protests move into Peru’s capital, met by tear gas and smoke

    Thousands of protesters demanding the ouster of President Dina Boluarte poured into Peru’s capital, clashing with police who fired tear gas. Many came from remote regions, where dozens have died in unrest that has gripped the country since Peru’s first leader from a rural Andean background was removed from office last month. The protests have been marked by Peru’s worst political violence in more than two decades and highlighted deep divisions between the country’s urban elite, largely concentrated in Lima, and poor rural areas.

  • First U.N. aid convoy reaches sites near Ukraine's frontline

    A U.N. spokesperson said a three-truck convoy brought aid to around 800 people close to Soledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, the first such delivery to the area by the global body as it seeks to step up front-line aid in the war. The supplies of food, water, hygiene and medicines were being offloaded on Friday morning in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government, Jens Laerke from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. "People there are in dire need of aid so we are indeed happy this convoy has reached (them)," Laerke added.

  • Emily Ratajkowski | Beauty School

    Emily Ratajkowski | Beauty School

  • Jay Briscoe, Ring of Honor pro wrestling star, dies at 38

    Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, wrestled alongside his brother, Mark.

  • Poor coordination between Ukrainian secret services: reason for murder of member of negotiating delegation revealed

    Mykhailo Podoliak, a member of the negotiation process with Russia and advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, has said that the murder of Denys Kirieiev, one of the advisers to the Ukrainian delegation, whom the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had accused of allegedly committing treason, occurred due to poor coordination between Ukrainian secret services at the beginning of the war.

  • Tanzanian killed in Ukraine: We told him not to go

    Nemes Tarimo, who was in prison in Russia, joined the Wagner Group to get a pardon, his family says.

  • Musk expected to take stand as trial resumes over Tesla tweet

    The billionaire entrepreneur is listed as the third possible witness on Friday, after a securities expert and a Tesla investor, in the class action trial in San Francisco federal court. Musk, known for combative testimony, is expected to address why he has insisted he had Saudi investor backing for the deal, which never came together, and whether he knowingly made a materially misleading statement with his tweet. The case is a rare securities class action trial and the plaintiffs have already cleared high legal hurdles, with U.S. Judge Edward Chen ruling last year Musk's tweet was untruthful and reckless.

  • Philippine bank at centre of cyber heist appeals New York court loss to Bangladesh

    A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system to steal $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The money was sent to accounts at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) and then vanished into the casino industry in the Philippines.

  • Google to lay off 12,000 employees, becoming the latest tech giant to cut thousands of jobs

    Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said on Friday that the company plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 12,000 positions.

  • German Defense Chief Says Tanks for Ukraine Not Linked to US

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, signaled that the government in Berlin may change its position on supplying — or allowing allies to supply — Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Slash to Global WorkforceNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationHolmes Should Be in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Estate, US SaysTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Av

  • Check your numbers. A prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold in South Carolina

    The odds of winning the five-figure jackpot were 1-in-913,129.

  • Pentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks

    The United States aims to break the dynamic of grinding warfare and near-frozen front lines in Ukraine with newly announced military capabilities that it hopes will breath fresh momentum into Kyiv's battle against Russian forces, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday. But Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, said the Pentagon still wasn't prepared to meet Kyiv's calls for gas-guzzling M1 Abrams main battle tanks.

  • March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus

    One year ago, the annual March for Life protest against legal abortion took place in Washington amid a mood of undisguised triumph. With a fresh conservative majority on the Supreme Court, thousands of marchers braved bitterly cold weather to celebrate the seemingly inevitable fall of Roe v. Wade. Instead of concentrating their attention on the Supreme Court, the marchers plan to target the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol.

  • European Parliament adopts resolution on creation of special tribunal for Putin and Lukashenko

    The European Parliament voted for a non-binding resolution on Thursday, 19 January, calling for the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

  • Pentagon commits another $2.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

    The latest aid package includes for the first time Stryker vehicles for Ukraine as well as additional Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

  • Supercomputer Says 27% of Life on Earth Will Be Dead by the End of This Century

    A supercomputer says 27 percent of life on Earth will be dead by the end of this century.

  • Lukashenko says West is trying to ‘use’ Ukraine against Belarus

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that the West is allegedly trying to “use” Ukraine against Belarus, but Ukraine is “holding its ground so far,” Belarusian state-controlled newspaper BELTA reported on Jan. 19.