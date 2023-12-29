Air Force on 29 December attack: everything was launched, threat remains

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 28-29 December, and the threat still remains as of 09:00.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "The enemy launched a large-scale attack using various means. In fact, everything was launched... except for Kalibr cruise missiles. Otherwise, we saw Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and other ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and cruise missiles, which are still on our radar. In addition, Shahed attack drones were also used.

The enemy also used Kh-22/32 missiles, and about 18 Tu-95 strategic bombers were also used (according to early reports, they carried and launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles).

In fact, we can see that the enemy carried out a powerful attack. Air defence systems shot down a lot of targets in oblasts, but, unfortunately, there were also casualties. This will be reported on later.

We haven't seen so many red [targets] on our monitors for a long time...

At first, they conducted reconnaissance with Shahed drones, then launched missiles of various types. As per usual, they circled around potential places where they could be shot down. They were flying around the oblast, coming in from the other side and striking."

Details: Ihnat reiterated that Kh-22/32 missiles, in particular, fly on a ballistic trajectory, and special assets (such as Patriot systems) are needed to intercept them. More than 300 of these missiles have been used by the Russians since the full-scale invasion. None of these missiles have been shot down. The Russians are mainly using them in the south and east of Ukraine.

Ihnat stressed that the air-raid warning map is still all red and called for compliance with security protocol and for people to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Updated: The Ukrainian Air Force gave the all-clear in oblasts at 09:37.

