US Air Force wish list includes more F-15EX jets but no F-35s

Valerie Insinna
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force’s $4.2 billion wish list for fiscal 2022 includes about $1.4 billion to buy 12 more F-15EX fighters from Boeing, helping to narrow a projected gap as the service divests its aging F-15C/D fleet.

More funding for the F-15EX — which includes procurement of 24 conformal fuel tank sets and assorted spares to extend the range of the aircraft — ranked as the top priority and most expensive item on the service’s annual unfunded priorities list, which was delivered to Congress on June 1 and obtained by Defense News.

But the biggest surprise was the conspicuous absence of additional F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.

The services are required to submit unfunded priorities lists to Congress that spell out how they might spend money if the budget top line had been larger. Typically, lawmakers use the lists as a blueprint for making changes to the budget — especially as rationale for adding more expensive items like ships or aircraft.

Over the past several years, the Air Force requested funds for 48 Lockheed Martin-made F-35s in its budget and additional F-35s in its unfunded wish list. But service officials hinted that practice could stop in FY22 as it waits for the upgraded Block 4 version of the jet to be fielded in the mid-2020s.

Instead, the Air Force list puts $360 million into F-35 sustainment. About $175 million of that sum would go toward 20 F135 engine power modules, helping ameliorate a shortage that is “causing aircraft to become not mission capable at increasing rates,” according to the Air Force’s justification for its unfunded priorities.

Congress is usually amenable to boosting aircraft procurement to the levels laid out in the unfunded list, but the Air Force’s planned divestment of more than 200 aircraft in FY22 — including 42 A-10 Warthogs, 47 F-16C/Ds and 48 F-15C/Ds — could make lawmakers even more likely to increase F-15EX procurement.

The Air Force requested funds for 12 F-15EX aircraft and 48 F-35s in its FY22 budget released Friday.

The second biggest chunk of funding on the unfunded priorities list — worth a collective $825 million — would go toward weapon system sustainment and spares needed to keep aircraft flying.

Specifically, the list includes $37 million for U-2 sustainment, including special fuel, U-2 and T-38 trainer maintenance, and a contract extension for the aircraft’s mission-planning cell. The service also added $37 million for five additional spare engines for the EC-37 Compass Call prior to the production line shutdown. The EC-37 is set to replace the legacy EC-130H Compass Call electronic warfare aircraft.

The list adds $377 million to augment the Air Force’s command-and-control enterprise, with funds to accelerate the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar program and underwrite ongoing procurement, operations and maintenance of Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft.

The Air Force also included $180 million for three major aircraft upgrades and technologies. It requests $86 million for the Advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar Systems program and $38 million for the Large Common Carriage, allowing the program to move into the engineering, manufacturing and development phase.

The list also adds $57 million for the Adaptive Engine Transition Program, which would allow General Electric as well as Pratt & Whitney to finish work on their engine prototypes.

Finally, the unfunded wish list contains about $1 billion for infrastructure, including about $736 million for military construction projects.

Joe Gould in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says Nord Stream 2 testing work to start next week -TASS

    Testing work on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany will start next week, Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region where the pipeline starts, was cited as saying by the TASS news agency on Wednesday. The United States last month waived sanctions on the company behind the pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, a move decried by critics of the project in the U.S. Congress, but welcomed this week by the Kremlin. The project, led by Gazprom with its Western partners, aims to deliver Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, but has long been opposed by Washington which says it would dangerously increase Moscow’s regional clout.

  • Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran's capital

    A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

  • Photos of Australian Soldiers Drinking From Dead Man’s Prosthetic Leg Were Leaked by Angry Ex Wife

    Anthony Devlin via ReutersA decorated Australian soldier’s defamation case has been derailed after hundreds of photos showing soldiers drinking from a prosthetic leg were unearthed from his back yard. Ben Roberts-Smith, who was awarded the Victoria Cross by Queen Elizabeth II, says his angry ex-wife leaked the photos on USB drives he had buried in a lunchbox in his back yard.Roberts-Smith is suing news outlets the Age, Sydney Morning Herald and Canberra Times and Nine newspapers, over stories th

  • Russia still has a military edge over Ukraine, but Ukraine has plans to make a future war more costly for Moscow

    The Russian military still outnumbers and outmatches Ukraine's, but Kyiv is trying to raise the costs of conflict for any future adversary.

  • Ukrainian president says Russian troops remain near Ukraine

    Ukraine's president said Wednesday that Russia has maintained a massive military presence near his country's borders. Speaking during a meeting with a group of visiting U.S. senators, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy charged that Moscow had withdrawn only a fraction of the forces it concentrated near Ukraine in April, a buildup that worried the West as well as Ukraine. The Russian buildup came amid regular cease-fire violations in the conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, and fueled fears that full-scale hostilities would resume.

  • California fireman kills coworker in shooting

    A firefighter in Los Angeles County gunned down his coworkers on Tuesday, killing one and severely wounding another, shortly before taking his own life.That's according to authorities, who said the shooting erupted shortly before 11am at a fire station in the desert town of Agua Dulce, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles.Fire Chief Daryl Osby confirmed that one victim, a 44-year-old fire engineer, was pronounced dead at the scene."It was some of the worst news that I've heard in my career and as a fire chief, I've dealt with a lot of death and a lot of fallen members of my department."The second victim, a 54-year-old fire captain, was in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.Sheriff's deputies were sent to the suspect's home in Acton, about 10 miles southeast of the fire station, shortly after the shooting.There they found the house engulfed in flames and the suspected gunman in the pool, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.Authorities said they had yet to determine a possible motive.The suspect was identified only as an off-duty fireman who returned to the station that day for unknown reasons.He was believed to have set fire to his own home, which has now been largely reduced to rubble.

  • Twilight school intended to help middle school students catch up

    Anne Arundel County is helping students who fell behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic to catch up with what it calls twilight school. For years, twilight school was popular among high school students, but the pandemic forced the district to give it a try for middle school students as well. Even though students are returning to in-person instruction, for so many, learning from home caused many of them to fall behind, especially middle school students. Anne Arundel County took notice of at 500 students from its 22 middle schools who need extra help.

  • Iran's biggest navy ship sinks after fire

    Iran's biggest navy warship sank on Wednesday (June 2).The country's highest-tonnage navy vessel, known as the Kharg, caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the port of Jask, where it was on a training mission. All of its crew members disembarked safely, following rescue operations that went on for hours.But efforts to save the ship itself were unsuccessful and it sank, according to Fars news agency.No further explanation has been given for the latest incident in the region of sensitive waterways. Though there have been accusations of attacks on ships owned by arch-enemies Iran and Israel there in the past. Iran has refused to recognize Israel since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah. And Israel sees Iran's nuclear program as a threat to its existence.Both parties have claimed they were targeted by the other in the last few months.

  • Should the Pelicans make an all-in trade for a superstar this summer?

    With a bevy of assets through draft and young players, the Pelicans could be in a position to make a big trade this offseason.

  • Even after U.S. shift, opponents resist COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    A deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO) was no closer to acceptance on Monday despite Washington's backing, due to expected scepticism about a new draft, sources close to the talks told Reuters. Negotiations reopened at the WTO on Monday, focused on a highly anticipated revised draft submitted by India, South Africa and dozens of other developing countries last week. A surprise U.S. shift earlier this month to support a patent waiver heaped pressure on remaining opponents like the European Union and Switzerland that are home to numerous drugmakers.

  • MLB DFS Plays: Tuesday 6/1

    Brad Johnson finds the best MLB DFS Plays for Tuesday, June 1. (Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports)

  • ‘Silliness Is Next to Godliness.’ Why Doge Still Thrives

    Early dogecoin fans were playful, fun-loving and generous with their coins. Their idol wasn't Elon Musk. It was a dog with a smile.

  • 1961 Chevy Impala: An Awesome Show Car Or Driver’s Car

    Chevrolet never meant for the Impala to be anything other than a true driver’s car, but with beauty like this, it was obviously destined for the show and or collection as well.

  • Where will Kane, Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, other stars start new season?

    Sergio Aguero has found a new home, and his former employers did nothing to temper expectations that Man City will spend big on a finisher this summer.

  • How SpaceX Could Become Space Force's No. 1 Defense Contractor

    Here's how SpaceX's Starship could evolve from a cargo hauler into a Space Force starcruiser.

  • U.S. sets and suspends tariffs on six countries over digital taxes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on over $2 billion worth of imports from six countries over their digital services taxes, but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue. The U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office said it had approved the threatened tariffs on goods from Britain, Italy, Spain, Turkey, India and Austria after a "Section 301" investigation concluded that their digital taxes discriminated against U.S. companies.

  • Kyrsten Sinema skipped Capitol riot commission vote for ‘personal family matter’

    After urging GOP senators to back bipartisan investigation, Arizona Democrat skipped vote

  • National Enquirer publisher to pay $187k over scheme to suppress story of woman’s alleged affair with Trump

    FEC ruled that American Media Inc ‘knowingly and willingly’ violated election law

  • Donald Trump gets a highway named after him in Oklahoma thanks to Republican lawmakers

    The new name will go into effect on 1 November

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House