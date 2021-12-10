Air Force civilian police officer at Joint Base Charleston threatened ‘mass shooting or act of terrorism’: records

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) An Air Force civilian police officer at Joint Base Charleston was arrested in Florida after threatening to run his vehicle into a hospital or military base so that authorities would be forced to kill him, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The FDLE arrested Thomas James Stephan on Wednesday after receiving a warning from authorities in South Carolina, where the man has worked as an Air Force civilian police officer at Joint Base Charleston.

He was charged with written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, according to WPDE TV in Florence, South Carolina.

An arrest affidavit said Stephan, 30, sent multiple text messages on Tuesday to a sworn law enforcement officer at JBC, threatening to run his vehicle into a hospital or access a military installation and provoke a deadly shootout so that authorities would be forced to kill him.

Officials in South Carolina interviewed his associates at the base to determine what phone number he was using, and learned that Stephan was near Patrick Space Force Base on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, the report said. A civilian member of the 628th Air Base Wing’s security forces squadron, according to the Post and Courier newspaper, Stephan was later spotted on an overpass near Universal Studios, the newspaper reported, threatening to jump. He was detained by Orlando Police for evaluation and investigation until the FDLE warrant was issued.

Officials from Joint Base Charleston and Patrick Space Force Base did not immediately response to request for comment.

Stephan is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the state attorney’s office. A lawyer who could speak on behalf of Stephan was not listed on jail records.