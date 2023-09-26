Air Force Commander posts footage of air defence downing Shahed drones

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
0

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has published a video showing how air defence systems were responding to Russian Shahed drones on 26 September.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "We see everything and we are not tired of destroying you [the Russians – ed.]!

Combat work of Air Force units against enemy Shahed UAVs on 26 September 2023.

Together to victory!"

Details: The published video shows a system’s monitor, probably produced in the West, where a Russian drone is targeted and destroyed.

Background: The Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 25-26 September 2023. The launch of 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the southeast (Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk; Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea) was observed.

The air defence forces and assets of the Ukrainian Air Force, jointly with units of other parts of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, downed 26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Recommended Stories