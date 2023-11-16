Air Force Commander posts footage of downing of Shahed drones

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, has thanked the soldiers for the effective destruction of Russian drones and posted a video recording of their response to the drones of the past day.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "Day and night, around the clock.

Thank you all for your work.

The video shows the destruction of Shahed drones by the units of the Air Commands Pivden (South) and Zakhid (West)."

Сили оборони нищать "Шахеди" і вдень, і вночі

відео командувача Повітряних сил Олещука pic.twitter.com/GweI2o9Ec6 — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) November 16, 2023

Details: The video shows the work of mobile fire groups: at night – from various small arms, during the day – from a 23-2 anti-aircraft system.

Background: On the night of 15-16 November, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 16 out of 18 Russian attack drones. Moreover, a Kh-59 missile was shot down in Poltava Oblast on the evening of 15 November.

