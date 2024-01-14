Air Force Commander on strengthening Ukrainian aircraft: F-16s are priority but there are other options

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk has stated that the Ukrainian Air Force supports the idea of strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian attack aircraft for the sake of facilitation of offensive and defensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "I stress that the Air Force has been considering different aircraft platforms for strengthening and further development of attack aircraft of Ukraine. Training on F-16 fighter jets is obviously a priority nowadays, and Ukrainian pilots are already training on them. Yet our experts are considering other possibilities of increasing combat potential of [Ukrainian] aircraft in general.

I am constantly in touch with the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces and commanders of the groupings of forces, and we are doing everything in order to facilitate the protection of our troops from air attacks by the enemy on different fronts."

Details: At the moment, the Ukrainian Air Force has four main types of attack aircraft in service. They will be gradually replaced by Western equipment.

Oleshchuk added that the Air Force will not turn down any support from its partners that includes multi-purpose aircraft, assault aircraft and helicopters.

Background: According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s Ground Forces Commander, Kyiv requires more military planes, such as the US A-10 attack aircraft, to assist infantry in combat operations.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine also needs aircraft that can launch long-range cruise missiles.

