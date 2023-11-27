Air Force confirms destroying 5 Russian aircraft within 5 minutes in Bryansk Oblast in May

Ukraine's defenders shot down five Russian aircraft over Bryansk Oblast in Russia in May 2023 using a Patriot air defense system, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat confirmed in an interview with news outlet Novynarnia published on Nov. 27.

The interviewer noted that on the Day of Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces, the Ukrainian Air Force Command published a video showing that the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed Russian aircraft over Bryansk Oblast on May 13, 2023, using Patriot air defense systems.

On that day, the Russian Federation lost Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, two Mi-8MTPR-1 air defense helicopters and one Mi-8.

Ihnat said he jokingly calls these events the "Bryansk Massacre".

"It was a brilliant operation led by the Air Force commander," said Ihnat.

“Thanks to non-standard decisive actions, Patriot air defense systems destroyed five aircraft in five minutes on the Bryansk axis, from where they then used to bombard our northern regions with guided aerial bombs.”

Some time later, another enemy Su-35 was shot down over the Black Sea, the air force spokesman added.

On May 13, two Russian Mi-8 military helicopters and Su-34 and Su-35 fighters crashed almost simultaneously in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, killing the crews. Russian state media reported this and eyewitnesses posted videos on social media, but the Kremlin regime did not officially comment on the incidents or the number of lost aircraft.

The next day, Ihnat said that three helicopters might have gone down, and that a strike group of Russian helicopters and warplanes was at the time flying to launch another attack with guided bombs on northern Ukrainian settlements. At the time, he said that the Russian air defense was involved in the "planocide."

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russia has lost 323 warplanes and 324 helicopters.

