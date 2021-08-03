Air Force to delay full-rate production of Grey Wolf helicopter

Valerie Insinna
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — Boeing’s MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter will enter full-rate production later than expected, a U.S. Air Force program executive said Tuesday.

The Grey Wolf program was initially scheduled for a Milestone C decision by the end of fiscal 2021, which would trigger the start of full-rate production.

However, ongoing delays in certifying the aircraft with the FAA will force the service to push off the milestone, said Col. William Rogers, the Air Force’s program executive officer for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and special operations forces.

“We are in the process of revisiting our acquisition program baseline, and will be briefing the [service acquisition executive, Darlene Costello] in the near future,” he told reporters during a media roundtable.

Rogers declined to provide further details on when the Milestone C decision could be made, saying it will be up to Costello to approve new target and threshold dates.

The MH-139A is a militarized version of Italian aviation firm Leonardo’s AW139 commercial helicopter, which has already been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. However, the Grey Wolf’s military-specific technologies need to be tested and certified by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Air Force and Boeing underestimated how long it would take to obtain supplemental type certifications (STCs) for the MH-139, which are necessary to begin developmental testing and make a full-rate production decision, Rogers said.

On top of that, Boeing is also having to redesign one of the sensor fairings on the front half of the aircraft, which have been discovered to impact the airflow to the helicopter’s pitot tubes — potentially leading to incorrect airspeed readings that can trigger a crash.

“There’s pitot tubes on both sides of the aircraft, so in certain conditions, the pitot tubes would not have the same airspeed readings,” Rogers said. “Boeing is right now in the process of testing the redesign. They have a couple of options and they’re doing the company testing now.”

The Grey Wolf has already obtained one supplementary type certificate and will obtain another two before Christmas, said Matt Beck, the Air Force’s MH-139A system program manager.

“That will get us into [developmental tests], which is good. Then we can really start making progress on the program and testing our military equipment,” he said. “The other STCs will close in FY22.”

The Air Force intends to buy 84 MH-139As to replace the UH-1N Huey. The Grey Wolf will take on missions such as monitoring intercontinental ballistic missile fields, conducting search and rescue, and transporting VIPs in the national capital region.

Boeing won a $2.38 billion firm, fixed-price award for the Huey replacement program in September 2018 after submitting a proposal that clocked in at $1.7 billion lower than the program’s initial estimate. The company received an initial $375 million for the first four helicopters and the integration of military-specific items necessary for the AW139 to meet the Air Force’s requirements.

The service purchased eight MH-139As in FY21 and anticipated buying another eight Grey Wolf helicopters in FY22. However, during the FY22 budget rollout, Air Force officials announced that the service would pause Grey Wolf procurement that year to allow for FAA certification.

In December 2019, Boeing delivered the first Grey Wolf helicopter to the Air Force, and the service set up its first MH-139A detachment at Duke Field, Florida.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Army's Robotic Combat Vehicles Will Invoke WWII's 'Ghost Army'

    By the 2030s, these fast and hard-hitting vehicles will prowl the battlefield—no humans required.

  • This New One-Person eVTOL Is Like an Electric Bike for the Skies

    It'll get you from New York City to the Hamptons—but without all the traffic.

  • British military agency warns of 'potential hijack' in the Gulf of Oman as multiple oil tankers report they have lost control

    The events unfolding in the Gulf of Oman come on the heels of an apparent suicide attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

  • Mexico near deal to buy Sig Sauer automatic rifles from U.S. -sources

    The small arms maker Sig Sauer Inc has sought U.S. approval to sell millions of dollars' worth of automatic assault rifles to the armed services of Mexico in a deal that will help to modernize the country's military, people familiar with the situation said. The U.S. Congress was notified last week that the Mexican Navy and Naval Infantry are in line to purchase as much as $5.5 million worth of automatic rifles made by Sig Sauer. Mexico's drug war violence has largely been carried out with weapons from the United States, imported both legally and illegally.

  • Why NASA Wants to Head Back to Venus After 30 Years

    NASA is heading back to Venus after 30 years — here's what they're looking for

  • British navy group: 'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast

    The British navy warned Tuesday of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, without elaborating. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself caught in the crosshairs. Most recently, the U.S., the U.K. and Israel have blamed Iran for a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people.

  • Greek Authorities Battle Expanding Wildfire in Athens Suburb

    Greek fire authorities mobilized ground and air forces to tackle a growing wildfire in the Varympompi suburb of Athens on August 3.At least 350 firefighters with 70 vehicles, five helicopters, and five aircraft were mobilized. The cause of the fire was being investigated, officials said.Local media reported the electrical supply in the area was shut down at noon due to the fire, and several roads were closed.Videos shared by Spiros Kokkinos shows the growth of the fire from 2 pm to 4 pm local time. Credit: Spiros Kokkinos via Storyful

  • How Crashes in Formula 1 Affect Teams' Bottom Lines, Budget Caps

    The $145 million budget cap complicates how F1 teams react to replacing cars, engines after race crashes.

  • Jesús Luzardo wins Marlins debut, learned of trade on Twitter

    Nearly a week after being traded by the A's, Jess Luzardo made his Marlins debut in his hometown on Monday.

  • Automakers turn to less-popular models as chip shortage hinders rebound

    July sales results are expected to trickle in Tuesday as OEMs yet again put blame for lagging production volumes on the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. BMW and Stellantis became the latest major carmakers to warn on Tuesday that the shortage that has bedeviled the industry this year will drag on throughout 2021 and beyond, hitting production and sales. Other carmakers from Tesla to Ford have warned that for the foreseeable future, a lack of chips is the main speed bump.

  • Boutique French Airline Ventures Into Air Cargo

    Many passenger airlines have expanded cargo services out of necessity since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, a boutique French carrier is leveraging the crisis to start cargo operations from scratch. La Compagnie, which offers exclusively business-class flights between New York and Paris, recently began hauling cargo in the belly of its Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft for the first time as it looks to capture ancillary business from a sector with high yields amid a shortage of freight space

  • Team USA heats up in track events

    Rai Benjamin took the silver medal in the men's 400m hurdles, while Allyson Felix moved one step closer to becoming the most decorated track and field Olympic athlete of all time.

  • 2020 Olympics betting: Your guide to the men's soccer semifinals

    There are two pretty even semifinals on tap for early Tuesday morning. No team has odds better than even money.

  • Toyota celebrates the Land Cruiser's 70th birthday with retro-flavored model

    Toyota is celebrating the Land Cruiser's 70th birthday by releasing a limited-edition version of the 37-year-old 70-Series model on the Australian market. Buyers can order the special Land Cruiser as a pickup with a single or double cab, or as a wagon. Available in French Vanilla, Merlot Red, or Sandy Taupe, the 70th Anniversary gains a specific grille with "TOYOTA" lettering instead of the firm's oval emblem, tinted headlights, black paint on the front bumper and on the fender flares, plus 16-inch wheels with a dark gray finish.

  • US Special Operations Command has big plans for its new fleet of small attack planes

    SOCOM has narrowed the competition to five aircraft that could provide armed overwatch for special operators in the field.

  • Is the U.S. Trying to Smear This Veteran as a Chinese Spy?

    Christof Stache/AFP via GettyHe’s a Chinese-American veteran with an honorable discharge, U.S. citizenship, and a master’s degree from an Ivy League university. But the feds tried to run him out of the Army and investigate him for being an agent of the government of China.Now that those attempts have failed, the government is trying to strip him of his citizenship—and send him back to the People’s Republic, where he could face a whole different kind of exposure.Cheng Li—not his real name—asked T

  • 1957 Chevy Corvette Heads To Reno

    Are you going to be the lucky one to bring this Corvette home to your collection?

  • 2021 Kia Niro

    Every Niro, regardless of whether it's a conventional hybrid or plug-in, have two noteworthy standard features. The first is rear occupant alert, which is based on rear door usage. The second is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which were formerly only accessible via a cable. There are a couple other tweaks to specific available features on the Niro. Models with a proximity key for unlocking and starting now get remote starting included. Navigation-equipped cars now come with 10 years of map updates for free, plus smart cruise control that uses navigation information for adjusting speed such as when entering a corner. These updates come with a slight price increase. The LX, LXS and Touring trims all go up by $100, and the Touring SE and EX Premium trims rise by $160. Base price for the Kia Niro LX hybrid is $25,865.

  • Special election ignites battle over who is ‘welcome’ in Black caucus

    Senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus have thrown in with Shontel Brown against Nina Turner in a big Democratic primary in Ohio.

  • Amazon’s Echo Show 5 video-calling device is on sale for just $45 — its lowest price ever

    Hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this best-selling Amazon product. Snag one now while you can for 44% off.