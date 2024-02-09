Air Force destroys 10 of 16 Russian Shahed drones

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 16 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on the night of 8-9 February. Ukrainian air defence has managed to destroy 10 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the combat work, 10 Shahed drones were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched drones from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and Kursk Oblast (Russia).

Anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the rest of Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

Background:

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 8-9 February. Civilian infrastructure facilities in Zmiiv hromada were on fire and one person was injured (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.).

