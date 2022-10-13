Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones and 5 Ka-52 attack helicopters in 24 hours

Also hits on troops, logistics, ammunition depots and military equipment of invading forces
“The fighter, bomber and assault aircraft of the Air Force continues to support the offensive actions of our units in various directions, striking the occupier’s air defense equipment,” the message reads.

“There were also hits on enemy’s platoon and company support points, logistics, field warehouses of fuel, lubricants and ammunition, manpower, as well as concentrations of military equipment of the invading forces.”

Additionally, since the morning of Oct. 13, six Iranian Shahed-136 drones were shot down in the southern area of the front.

Four of them were downed over Odesa Oblast, and two more over Mykolaiv Oblast.

  • Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

    Russia's forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions Thursday and slammed other areas with missiles as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day for a truck bomb attack on a landmark Russian bridge. A strike carried out near Makrariv, a small city located 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Kyiv, destroyed critical infrastructure. Ukrainian officials said 13 people were killed and 37 wounded in the past day in Russian missile strikes that targeted nine regions of Ukraine.

  • Belarus responds to Zelenskyys suggestion that international mission be deployed at Ukrainian-Belarusian border

    WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 22:04 Vladimir Makei, Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that deploying a mission of representatives of Western countries on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border would be equivalent to "these third countries directly engaging in the Ukrainian conflict".

  • US Army seeks defense against ‘kamikaze’ drone threats seen in Ukraine

    The service plans to solicit industry ideas in the coming weeks and aims to move quickly to demonstrate the counter-small UAS technology.

  • Russia claims that Ukraines admission to NATO may lead to WWIII

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 10:35 Aleksandr Venediktov, the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has announced that Ukraine's admission to NATO may result in the Third World War.

  • Ukrainian pilot who shot down five drones and two cruise missiles ejects in Vinnytsia

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 23:27 A fighter jet from one of the Ukrainian Air Force's tactical aviation brigades crashed near the city of Vinnytsia at around 21:00 on 12 October.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

    Olga Lopatkina paced around her basement in circles like a trapped animal. For more than a week, the Ukrainian mother had heard nothing from her six adopted children stranded in Mariupol, and she was going out of her mind with worry.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO

    LONDON (Reuters) -If Ukraine is admitted into the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, then the conflict in Ukraine would be guaranteed to escalate into World War Three, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday. Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally proclaimed the annexation of up to 18% of Ukraine on Sept. 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of NATO. Full NATO membership for Ukraine is far off because all the alliance's 30 members would have to give their consent.

  • Ukraines Air Force shoots down 4 Russian helicopters in 18 minutes

    WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 13:30 On the morning of 12 October, units of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down at least four Russian attack helicopters in 18 minutes. Source: press service of the Air Force Quote: "From 8:40 to 8:58 on 12 October, in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed at least four attack helicopters of the enemy (presumably Ka-52s) which provided fire support to occupying troops on the ground on the southern front.

  • Adam Curtis' astonishing autopsy of the fall of Russia will leave you wide-eyed

    A long dark road ploughs through a wasteland of snow towards an icy horizon. Welcome, this opening image unequivocally says, to post-Soviet hell, where women wait in line for meat and abortions, men brawl in banks and parliaments, where everyone sells anything to survive – shoes, bodies, blood.

  • These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

    The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with 35 abstaining, according to an…

  • With Putin under pressure, Belarus edges closer to joining war in Ukraine

    A flurry of military activity in Belarus this week has caught the attention of Ukraine and the West as a potential sign that President Alexander Lukashenko may commit his army in support of Russia's flailing war effort in Ukraine. Lukashenko has ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near the Ukraine border, and his defence ministry says "combat readiness" drills are under way. On Tuesday, the interior ministry held exercises to eliminate "sabotage groups" near Yelsk, only 20 km (12 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

  • Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began

    Efforts to step up military advances in Ukraine include an uptick in fuel sent to troops. Shipments of gas, diesel, and jet fuel are the highest since the invasion.

  • Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S

    Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders. "We consider the military exercises that took place as a challenge to ensuring the security of the Far Eastern region of our country and insist on the immediate cessation of such actions," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "The Japanese side was also warned about the inevitability of adequate response measures in order to block military threats to Russia," it added, without elaborating.

  • 2 Americans captured in Ukraine by Russian forces detail their time imprisoned in 'black site'

    When Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were captured by Russians in Ukraine over the summer and later held in a "black site" for a month, where the two Alabama men said they endured daily torture and lived on spoiled bread and dirty water, they expected death at any moment. "I am going to die from this situation, or they are going to kill me," Drueke said he thought during that time. In their first broadcast interview together, the two U.S. military veterans told ABC News that, although they were from the same state, they did not know each other when they met in Ukraine, where they had traveled to offer their services, either in humanitarian work or training troops.

  • Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53 The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control.

  • Russia 'preparing to evacuate civilians' from major city of Kherson

    Russia is preparing to evacuate civilians from Kherson amid fears Ukraine could soon reach the southern city, according to British intelligence.

  • Russia admits that 5 conscripts died in Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 10:56 At least five conscripts from Russia's Chelyabinsk Oblast are confirmed to have died in the war in Ukraine. Source: regional outlet 74.RU, citing the press service of the governor; government of Chelyabinsk Oblast Quote by the governor's press service: "The military enlistment office has confirmed the information about the death of five residents of Ural's south, conscripted from the Korkino military enlistment office.

  • U.S. says to defend "every inch" of NATO as nuclear planning group meets

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The United States reaffirmed its commitment to defend "every inch" of NATO territory ahead of talks among defense ministers from the alliance on Thursday that will include closed-door discussions by its Nuclear Planning Group. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made the remarks affirming America's commitment to NATO's collective defense following repeated nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid battlefield setbacks in his nearly eight-month-long invasion of Ukraine. "We are committed to defending every inch of NATO's territory - if and when it comes to that," Austin said.