Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones and 5 Ka-52 attack helicopters in 24 hours

Also hits on troops, logistics, ammunition depots and military equipment of invading forces

“The fighter, bomber and assault aircraft of the Air Force continues to support the offensive actions of our units in various directions, striking the occupier’s air defense equipment,” the message reads.

“There were also hits on enemy’s platoon and company support points, logistics, field warehouses of fuel, lubricants and ammunition, manpower, as well as concentrations of military equipment of the invading forces.”

Additionally, since the morning of Oct. 13, six Iranian Shahed-136 drones were shot down in the southern area of the front.

Four of them were downed over Odesa Oblast, and two more over Mykolaiv Oblast.

