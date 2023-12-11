Air Force disciplines 15 for 'lack of supervision' after massive leak of classified docs

WASHINGTON – The Air Force disciplined 15 members of the National Guard after an investigation into the massive online leak of classified information, allegedly by a Massachusetts airman, revealed a “lack of adequate supervision” and a “culture of complacency,” according to an inspector general’s report Monday.

The leaks exposed embarrassing secrets and analyis from across the U.S. intelligence community involving the Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's race to develop nuclear weapons.

Airman 1st Class Jack Teixeira has been charged with six counts of willful retention of defense records for allegedly sharing hundreds of classified documents through the social media platform Discord. He has pleaded not guilty.

The inspector general’s office blamed Teixeira’s superiors for failing to restrict his access to classified systems and facilities, and a failure to alert authorities when he was allegedly sharing the government’s secrets illegally. If any of three supervisors had reported security incident as required, the leak could have been stopped months earlier, the report said.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said airmen and National Guard members have a solemn duty to protect classified information and must be held accountable for lapses.

“When there is a breach of that sacred trust, for any reason, we will act in accordance with our laws and policies to hold responsible individuals accountable,” Kendall said in a statement. “Our national security demands leaders at every level protect critical assets, ensuring they do not fall into the hands of those who would do the United States or our allies and partners harm.”

This aerial footage courtesy of WBZ via CBS shows Jack Teixeira being taken into custody by FBI agents in a forested area in North Dighton. FBI agents on Thursday arrested the young national guardsman who is suspected of being behind a major leak of sensitive US government secrets.

The Air Force National Guard initiated disciplinary and other administrative actions Sept. 7 against 15 people, ranging in rank from staff sergeant to colonel, for dereliction in performance of duties, according to the Air Force.

The actions ranged from relieving personnel from their positions, including command positions, to non-judicial punishment.

Col. Sean Riley, the commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, 102 IW commander, was relieved of command and received administrative action.

Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, received administrative action for concerns with unit culture and compliance with policies and standards.

The inspector general's report found inconsistent guisance on security reporting, deficiencies in discipline and a "lack of adequate supervision."

"Additionally, there appeared to be a culture of complacency within these units," the report said.

The report was completed in August and sent to Congress on Monday after news reports about the investigation.

As a computer specialist in the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, Teixeira had access to numerous classified systems including the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communication System, according to the inspector general.

“The preponderance of the evidence shows three individuals in A1C Teixeira’s supervisory chain had information about as many as four separate instances of security incidents and potential insider threat indicators they were required to report,” the report said.

A conference meeting in Teixeira’s criminal case is scheduled for Monday, with prosecutors and defense lawyers discussing the sharing of evidence and other procedural matters. A trial date has not been set.

An artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. Teixeira was accused of leaking secret military papers online.

The inspector general's report found:

Teixeira was reportedly involved in an online chat group on the Discord discussing geopolitical affairs and current and historic wars. He allegedly began posting classified information as early as Feb. 2022, according to the FBI.

In July or August 2022, Teixeira was allegedly observed viewing intelligence content on computer systems classified as “top secret” and “sensitive compartmented information.” His supervisor was informed, but the incident wasn’t documented.

On Sept. 15, 2022, Teixeira was allegedly noticed viewing intelligence and writing information on a Post-It note. He was confronted and told to shred the note, but destruction of the note was never verified. His supervisor wrote a memo saying he was directed to stop taking notes and “to cease all research where he did not have a need to know.” But the incidents weren’t report to the proper security official.

On Oct. 25, 2022, during an intelligence briefing, Teixeira allegedly posed detailed questions about classified matters and attempted to answer questions. When questioned about what he knew, he said the information was available from open sources. The airman was again ordered to “cease and desist,” with supervisors writing another memo − while failing to report Teixeira to the proper security official.

Teixiera initially posted rewritten paragraphs of classified text to Discord and by January 2023 began posting photographs of documents with “top secret” markings that described a current military conflict, including troop locations.

On Jan. 30, 2023, Teixeira was seen again viewing intelligence content. At this point, senior members of the squadron’s leadership were made aware of three of the four incidents. “After some internal discussion, a substantially minimized version of the concerns was provided to security officials.”

Besides the disciplinary actions, the Air Force reported taking a department-wide review of how to comply with security procedures, attend security training and answer questions on security practices.

The department also changed procedures related to who is given information described as “need to know” or “classified” because security clearance levels and “need to know” are different concepts for dealing with information.

This photo illustration created on April 13, 2023, shows the suspect, national guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Other steps the department took include improving need-to-know enforcement for electronic and hard-copy classified information, providing additional guidance physical security, increasing clarity on who is responsible for reporting suspicious behavior, and increased emphasis on cyber hygiene.

“The need to balance information security protections with the requirement to get the right information to the right people at the right time is a national security imperative and remains a critical focus as Airmen and Guardians work to implement corrective actions and replicate best practices,” the department said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Air Force disciplines 15 in Discord leak of classified documents