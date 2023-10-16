Air Force downs 2 of 6 missiles and 11 of 12 Russian drones

The Russians attacked Ukraine with six missiles and 12 Shahed drones on the night of 15-16 October, with two missiles and 11 drones shot down.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "In total, a ballistic Iskander M missile, five Kh-59 guided missiles and 12 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs have been launched by the Russians."

As a result of combat work by assets and forces of the Air Force, two Kh-59 guided missiles and 11 Shahed-136/131 UAVs have been destroyed."

Details: The Russians have reportedly attacked the northern and eastern regions of Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Shahed drones were launched in different directions, including towards the west.

Background:

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles at night, where one missile was downed and another hit Dnipro district.

Two adults and a 10-year-old child were injured in Poltava Oblast as a result of a Russian attack.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!