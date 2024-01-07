Air Force downs 21 of 28 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 of the 28 Shahed-type suicide drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Jan. 7.

Seven drones were downed over Dnipro during an attack on the city on the evening of Jan. 6, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak.

As a result of the attack, an apartment building caught on fire in Dnipro, the State Emergency Service reported.

Six people were rescued from the building by emergency service workers, and there were no casualties. Two high-rise buildings were damaged and four cars were destroyed.

Air defense was also at work above Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, and Cherkasy oblasts during the night, the Air Force said.

