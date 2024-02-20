Air Force downs all 23 attack drones Russian launched overnight

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Stock photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
The Russians attacked Ukraine with 3 missiles and 23 Shahed attack drones on the night of 19-20 February; all the Russian drones were destroyed.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat operations, all 23 Shahed drones were shot down within Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: The Air Force clarified that the Russians launched two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation, a Kh-31 air-launched guided missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Shahed attack drones from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian Defence Forces’ anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the attack.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South added that two Shahed drones were shot down in Kirovohrad Oblast and one each in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Background:

