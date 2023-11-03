Air Force downs 24 out of 38 Shahed drones and missile

The Russian invaders launched 38 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile over Ukraine on the night of 2-3 November, and Ukraine’s Air Force managed to down 24 drones and the missile.

Source: General Staff report on Facebook; Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "The attack was quite powerful. The air defence systems were actually responding for five hours. In the south, 11 Shahed drones were destroyed during the night, including three in Mykolaiv Oblast and Kirovohrad Oblast, two in Odesa Oblast as well as one in Kherson Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Vinnytsia Oblast. The Kh-59 missile was downed in Kirovohrad Oblast."

Details: Humeniuk added that a hit was recorded on the technical premises of an infrastructure facility in Odesa.

The spokeswoman said there were no casualties and the damage was not critical.

Information about the aftermath of the night terrorist attack is still being clarified.

Background:

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs on the night of 2-3 November, and at least 10 Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure.

Air defence responded to Russian Shahed attack drones twice in Lviv Oblast at night.

Support UP or become our patron!