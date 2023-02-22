Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel

TARA COPP
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force's review of cancers among its nuclear missile corps will include all personnel who worked on, guarded, supported or operated the nation’s ground-based warheads, Air Force Global Strike Command announced Wednesday.

Nine officers who had worked as missileers — the airmen who launch the warheads from underground silos and control centers — at Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base were diagnosed with with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck of U.S. Space Force reported last month in a briefing obtained by The Associated Press.

Since that briefing, more missileers and missile support crew have come forward to the AP and other media outlets to report they, too, have been diagnosed with either non-Hodgkin lymphoma or other types of cancers.

The Air Force review will extend beyond Malmstrom to include F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming and Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. Together the three bases operate 450 silos that house the nation’s arsenal of ground-based nuclear warheads carried by Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Malmstrom was one of the sensitive military locations over which a suspected Chinese spy balloon loitered as it transited the United States earlier this month.

The “Missile Community Cancer Study,” to be conducted by the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, will look at all ICBM wings and all Air Force personnel who support the ICBM mission. It will review environmental factors at the missile bases and silos, and examine “the possibility of clusters of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma” among missileers and those who maintained, guarded and supported the bases, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, Gen. Thomas Bussiere, said in a statement.

The review will look at active-duty medical data and the Department of Veterans Affairs' cancer registry data, mortality data and public cancer registries. Col. Lee Williams, the command's surgeon general, said there was not yet a timeline for the study.

The Air Force has also established a website to address the missileer community concerns.

Recommended Stories

  • Coming soon to US vehicles: Cameras to replace side mirrors, headlights that 'talk'

    I got a look at the features available in other parts of the world recently at Forvia's North American tech center in Auburn Hills.

  • Mortgage Servicing Saves the Day for Mr. Cooper Group

    The Federal Reserve's aggressive response to rising inflation along with rapidly rising home prices caused a collapse in affordability. Loan origination dried up and has yet to show any signs of recovery. The originators who had large mortgage servicing portfolios like Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) ended up outperforming.

  • Vermont cold case murder suspect fled country, became monk after strangling woman

    Vermont police have named a suspect in the 1971 cold case murder of Rita Curran, a 24-year-old teacher. William DeRoos fled to Thailand after the crime and became a monk.

  • BLACKPINK’s Jisoo begins filming music video in 'strict secrecy' for solo single

    YG Entertainment revealed on Tuesday that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently shooting the music video for her solo single. The agency shared more details about the highly anticipated project in a statement released on Monday. This is the latest update following last month’s news that Jisoo will release her debut solo album later this year.

  • Web3 Wallet Bitski Releases New Mobile Wallet and Browser Extension

    The company’s goal is to onboard more people to Web3 and NFTs with new user-friendly experiences that also prioritize security.

  • An 11-year-old woke up one day unable to walk. She regained her confidence thanks to a wheelchair basketball team.

    After waking up one morning and not being able to walk, the tween struggled with fitting in. A basketball team on wheels helped her regain confidence.

  • Don Lemon Absent From CNN for Second Day Following Nikki Haley Remarks

    Lemon's absence comes days after he made headlines for suggesting Haley, a Republican who recently announced her candidacy for president, was "past her prime"

  • Peete headed to Tampa, Cowboys promote Blasko as RB coach

    The Cowboys saw their former running backs coach find a new home and found his replacement in the same day, an in-house hire. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Putin suspends last U.S. nuclear treaty

    STORY: In a major speech on the war in Ukraine lasting an hour and 45 minutes, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has announced that his country is suspending its participation in the last nuclear arms treaty it has with the United States...... and warned that he's putting new ground-based nuclear weapons at combat readiness.The arms treaty, called the "New START Treaty," limits the number of nuclear warheads that the two powers can deploy.The U.S., Putin says, is trying to destroy Russia and risks turning a local war in Ukraine into a global conflict."In the beginning of February this year there was a statement from the North Atlantic alliance demanding that Russia 'returns to the Strategic Arms Treaty' as they call it, including allowing inspections of our nuclear defense facilities. I don't even know what to call it. It's a theater of the absurd."The New START Treaty does allow each side to inspect the others' nuclear sites, up to 18 times a year, but they were put on hold three years ago due to the pandemic. Talks to resume it last November were cancelled, and U.S. has called the hiatus a violation.The treaty also limits both sides to 1,550 warheads, and how many bombers they have, and combined they hold over 90% of the world's nukes.Now the Russian president is emphasizing that Moscow isn't completely abandoning the treaty but is suspending it -- putting it on ice. He mentioned France and the UK too, which also have nuclear weapons, and that their arsenals may need to be taken into account for any future discussions. Putin also said, without citing evidence, that some leaders in Washington were considering restarting American nuclear tests, and that if the U.S. did so that Russia would be ready to conduct their own. The U.S., Russia, France, and the UK all stopped nuclear testing in the 1990s.Putin's announcement came as U.S. President Biden was meeting NATO allies in Poland, a day after his surprise trip to Kyiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the development "irresponsible" and that the U.S. would be what he called, "postured appropriately."

  • Ruins of Turkish city of Antakya tell story of a rich past

    For nearly two weeks, Mehmet Ismet has lived in the ruins of Antakya’s most beloved historic mosque, a landmark in a now-devastated city that was famed for thousands of years as a meeting place of civilizations and revered by Christians, Muslims and Jews. The 74-year-old took refuge in the Habib Najjar mosque after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6. The destruction in Antakya was nearly total.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Colorado firefighters rescue 155-pound St. Bernard who fell through ice

    Mumford, a 155-pound St. Bernard, was rescued by Captain Seitz and the Adams County Fire Rescue team from Denver, Colorado, after falling through the ice and into freezing waters.

  • Peyton Hillis releases first statement since swimming accident

    "I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery," Peyton Hillis said. "I'm a very lucky and blessed man."

  • New York teens nabbed after running through fence for 'Kool-Aid Man' TikTok challenge

    Five juveniles and an 18-year-old were arrested in New York state this week for running through a homeowners fence as part of the Kool-Aid Man TikTok challenge.

  • Watch Allison Holker’s First Video Message Since tWitch’s Death

    On Saturday, Allison Holker shared her first video message to fans on Instagram, since her husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic death. Boss died by suicide in December at 40-years-old.

  • The Rolling Stones Have Recorded with Paul McCartney for New Album: Report

    Ringo Starr is also slated to play on the currently unannounced project. The Rolling Stones Have Recorded with Paul McCartney for New Album: Report Eddie Fu

  • Long-wheelbase VW ID.Buzz that U.S. will get is caught in spy photos

    VW's long-wheelbase ID.Buzz electric van will be the variant sold in North America. Here's what it looks like without camouflage.

  • Russian rift grows amid 'treason' claims; 91 accused of Bucha atrocities: Live updates

    The founder of a Russian mercenary militia Wagner group stepped up his social media attacks on Russian military leadership Wednesday.

  • Sean Ono Lennon Makes Virtual ‘Wish Tree’ For Mother Yoko’s 90th Birthday

    Clicking on the interactive tree image reveals messages from around the world.

  • There’s a real risk of World War 3.1, and the battleground will be microchips, strategist says

    Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities, dubs a potential war over semiconductors World War 3.1