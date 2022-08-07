Air Force explains what aircraft are needed to free occupied areas in tandem with HIMARS

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 14:33

7 AUGUST – AIR FORCE DAY OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE. STOCK PHOTO

Above all, Ukraine needs multi-purpose fighter jets, which, in tandem with long-range artillery supplied by international partners, will help to liberate areas seized by Russia.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the 24/7 newscast on 7 August

Quote from Yurii Ihnat: "I'll put it simply: we need planes right now. We need to close the Ukrainian skies, which, after all, we’re currently managing to hold. Russian planes have not entered (Ukrainian-controlled territory - ed.) for three months. However, we need to liberate our territory and control all our air space.

Multi-purpose fighters could significantly help in both air and ground operations to liberate Ukrainian territory.

Along with the samples of Western artillery that our partners have already supplied us, we still need to destroy [Russia's] air defences.

If our planes were armed with anti-radiation missiles, we could gradually destroy their anti-aircraft defences and provide air support to help our troops advance and liberate our land."

Reminder: 7 August is Ukrainian Air Force Day.

