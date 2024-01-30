Air Force explains low percentage of downed drones

Russia launched a volley of Shahed loitering munitions towards Ukraine, most of them targeting frontline or border regions, on the night of 29-30 January 2024.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "These [statistics] may seem strange to some people. They are used to seeing up to 100 percent of targets successfully downed. We need to explain this to the public: This is not due to a change in enemy tactics. The enemy struck with an unexpected number of UAVs on multiple fronts and from different directions."

Details: Ihnat said that the Russians launched 35 drones, most of which targeted frontline areas close to the line of contact, regions near the state border, and so on.

In doing so, the Russians were attempting to hit various military, civilian and energy infrastructure facilities close to the borders of Russia proper and temporarily occupied territories.

Background: On the night of 29-30 January, the Russians bombarded Ukraine with 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, 15 of which were destroyed.

