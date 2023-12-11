Air Force finds alleged leak suspect Jack Teixeira acted alone, disciplines 15 others for dereliction of duty

The U.S. Air Force found that Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira acted alone in allegedly leaking classified documents, but said that there were factors that enabled him to do so and that it has disciplined 15 personnel for “dereliction of duty.”

The results of an Air Force Inspector General investigation released Monday found Teixeira’s unit “failed to take proper action after becoming aware of his intelligence-seeking activities,” but there was no evidence that his supervisory chain was “aware” of the alleged leaks.

The probe found indirect factors that enabled the leak such as a failure to adequately inspect areas under command, inconsistent guidance for reporting security incidents, inconsistent definitions of the “need to know” concept, and a lack of supervision and oversight on night shift operations.

The 21-year-old is suspected of leaking classified Pentagon documents on Discord, a social media platform primarily used by online gamers.

He was indicted on six federal counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, and he pleaded not guilty in June.

The military said that 15 individuals have been subjected to “disciplinary and other administrative actions” as a result of the probe.

"The actions ranged from relieving personnel from their positions, including command positions, to non-judicial punishment under Article 15 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice," the Air Force said.

The investigation found that Teixeira’s unit leadership in the 102nd Intelligence Wing was not “vigilant” in overseeing its members' conduct and didn't prioritize mission security.

Members of that unit were among those who received administrative action and previously suspended commanders were permanently removed, the Air Force said.

"The 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group was taken off mission when Teixeira was discovered as the source of the unauthorized disclosures. The group’s mission remains reassigned to other organizations within the Air Force," the military said.

Since the alleged leaks, the Air Force has implemented reforms “related to need to know and classified access” and has improved “accountability for protection of classified and sensitive information.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com