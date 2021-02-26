Air Force general worried US won’t field sixth-gen fighter in time to beat China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valerie Insinna
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Since September, when the U.S. Air Force disclosed that it had flown a full-scale demonstrator of its future fighter, the defense community has been hungry for more details about the Next Generation Air Dominance program. And Air Force leaders have been loathe to provide them.

That’s what made unprompted comments by Air Combat Command head Gen. Mark Kelly during a Feb. 26 roundtable with reporters so surprising.

During the event, none of the 20-something journalists gathered ventured to ask Kelly about the NGAD program. But as the session drew to a close, Kelly decided to share his thoughts anyway.

“I for one am confident that the technology and the test points have developed to where NGAD technology will get fielded,” he said.

“And I’m confident that the adversaries on the other end of this technology will suffer a very tough day, and tough week and tough war. What I don’t know — and we’re working with our great partners — is if our nation will have the courage and the focus to field this capability before someone like the Chinese fields it and uses it against us.”

Kelly declined to comment on how close the U.S. Air Force is to being able to field NGAD — typical of the mystery surrounding the program.

Much is still unknown about NGAD. Air Force leaders have been clear that it’s a “family of systems” that could include manned aircraft, drones or other advanced capabilities, not a traditional fighter in the mode of the F-16 or even the F-35.

But it’s unclear how many NGAD demonstrators have been created and which companies have manufactured them. Practically every detail about its performance is also classified.

“It’s a keen focus, a keen capability,” Kelly said of NGAD. “We just need to make sure we keep our narrative up and articulate the biggest benefit we’ve had as a nation — to have leading edge technology ensuring we have air superiority for the nation and the joint force.”

Kelly’s comments may portend that the program is at a turning point where more funding is needed to accelerate its development and fielding timeline.

Lawmakers have been somewhat tepid to the program thus far, funding only $904 million of the Air Force’s $1.044 billion request in fiscal year 2021. It previously received $905 million for the program in FY20.

In the FY21 defense policy bill, Congress also mandated that the Pentagon’s independent Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office conduct a study on Air Force and Navy future fighter programs, including on NGAD’s technological, cost, and business case.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Stop killing us': Attacks on Asian Americans highlight rise in hate incidents amid COVID-19

    After a series of attacks on Asian Americans, including a 91-year-old man in California, activists say more must be done to curb violence and racism.

  • Women in the US Army allowed to wear lipstick, nail polish and breastfeed openly to boost recruitment

    Female soldiers in the US Army can now breastfeed openly, tie their hair in a ponytail and even wear lipstick after new guidelines designed to make the career more appealing to women came into force. There are currently 127,000 women serving in the Army and National Guard, making up around 15 per cent of all soldiers, but there is a recruitment drive underway to attract more. The rules were rewritten to make the military more accessible, and for the first time, include guidance on breast-feeding, with specially-designed t-shirts created for soldiers with babies. Breastfeeding is now permitted anywhere a soldier and a child are otherwise authorised to be and women do not have to cover themselves or their baby. Kate Germano, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and former head of the Service Women’s Action Network, an advocate group for women in uniform told the New York Times: “It’s a matter of national defence. We just don’t have enough male candidates to do the job.” The changes can’t come soon enough for active soldiers, who have at times felt encumbered by strict hair policies.

  • How American Airlines flies 715,000 pounds of cargo every day

    Due to COVID-19, American Airlines launched cargo-only routes for the first time in 36 years. On these new flights, passenger seats up top are empty, but the cargo holds are full of everything from live animals and Legos to PPE and food. Business Insider goes inside the airline's largest cargo operation at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to see how crews have kept cargo moving despite tight departures and a drop in travel.

  • UCLA gymnasts wears Black excellence message on their sleeves

    The UCLA gymnastics team will wear black and gold leotards featuring a raised fist on their shoulders at Saturday's Black Excellence meet against OSU.

  • Taylor Swift Is Striking Back at a Theme Park Called Evermore That Tried to Sue Her

    What. Is. Happening.

  • Airbus Courts Eco-Conscious Investors With Hybrid Plane Announcement and New Emissions Disclosures

    The European aerospace giant is getting serious about shrinking the industry's carbon footprint.

  • Iran threatens to end deal with IAEA over U.S.-led push to criticise it

    Iran is threatening to end a deal struck with the U.N. nuclear watchdog last weekend temporarily salvaging much monitoring of its activities if the agency's board endorses a U.S.-led push to criticise Tehran next week, an Iranian position paper shows. Tehran this week scaled back cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, ending extra inspection measures introduced by its 2015 nuclear accord with major powers. Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration are now locked in a standoff over who should move first to save the unravelling 2015 deal.

  • Packers meet virtually with Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

    The Packers had a virtual pre-draft meeting with Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, a potential first-round pick in the 2021 draft.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Turned $10,000 Into $1 Million (or More)

    The S&P 500's total return (i.e., including dividends) of slightly more than 10% per year since 1981 has been dwarfed by the average annual return of some of the hottest digital currencies. If you had the foresight and fortitude to invest $10,000 into each of the following three ultra-popular cryptocurrencies five years ago (as of Feb. 24, 2021), you'd be sitting on well over $1 million today. A $10,000 investment in Bitcoin five years ago would have appreciated to roughly $1.15 million today.

  • Serena Williams Looks Stunning In This Insanely Glamorous Red Robe

    GOAT and supermodel.

  • Jeremy Lin again standing up for Asian Americans, says he was called 'coronavirus' during game

    "Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans."

  • Baseball may be boring, but Red Sox OF Alex Verdugo has ideas on how to save it

    Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo brings plenty of passion to his craft and freely speaks his mind. As our John Tomase discovered, he also has a lot of thoughts on how the game is currently played.

  • North Korea enslaved South Korean prisoners of war in coal mines

    A report describes how prisoners of war are used as slave labour to generate money for the regime.

  • Water near Arizona Air Force base is tainted in latest case

    The U.S. Air Force says it will be distributing bottled water to thousands of residents and business owners near its base in suburban Phoenix until at least April, marking the latest case of chemicals from military firefighting efforts contaminating the water supply in a nearby community. Luke Air Force Base announced this month that studies showed high levels of contaminants had affected drinking water for about 6,000 people in roughly 1,600 homes as well as a few neighboring businesses. A contractor is scheduling deliveries of drinking water to the homes of people who picked up their first bottles this week, said Sean Clements, chief of public affairs for the 56th Fighter Wing at the base.

  • New exotic invasive snake captured in Everglades National Park. It’s likely a released pet

    Visitors hiking the Mahogany Hammock Trail in Everglades National Park earlier this month spotted an unfamiliar snake. It turned out to be a brand new invasive species.

  • They were stopped for speeding in the Keys. Then police smelled something fishy

    Two commercial fisherman from the mainland were jailed Thursday after police said they were caught in the Keys with a haul of illegal seafood that started with 100 undersized wrung lobster tails.

  • Girl, 11, finds parents dead in Missouri home. Both had Covid-19.

    Family members told officers the man and woman were quarantining in their home in the St. Louis area.

  • Residents of an Indian slum thought they were getting vaccinated like everyone else but were unknowingly part of a clinical trial

    After a white van advertised COVID-19 vaccines to a central-Indian slum, many of its residents feel duped after finding out they were in a trial.

  • Ted Cruz rants about comedians, late night TV, and mask-wearing before shouting at people to 'just have fun' in wild CPAC speech

    "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice," Cruz said, referring to the scandal he sparked by leaving Texas for Mexico.

  • Cruz Jokes About Cancun Trip, Dabbles in COVID Denial in Bizarre CPAC Rant

    Joe Raedle/GettyDays after Sen. Ted Cruz ditched Texas during a deadly winter storm for the sandy beaches of Mexico, the Republican made light of the scandal in a bizarre speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.“I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun, but it’s nice,” Cruz quipped in his speech, titled “Bill of Rights, Liberty, and Cancel Culture.”The joke, which comes as Texas is still reeling from the unprecedented storm that left millions of residents without power and killed at least 30, was just one of many odd remarks the lawmaker made during his speech.Last week, photos emerged of Cruz boarding a Feb. 17 flight to Mexico as his state literally froze and millions of Texans were left in the dark and without drinkable water. After getting caught, Cruz caught a return flight to the U.S. on Feb. 18 and insisted he was merely trying to “be a good dad” by accompanying his daughters on a trip to Mexico. Texts from his wife to friends suggested the entire family planned to stay in Mexico until Feb. 21.During Cruz’s CPAC speech, which at times seemed more like a comedy routine, Cruz also took aim at those who exposed his trip—namely the media— and questioned the validity of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 500,000 Americans.Cruz Admits Tone-Deaf Cancun Vacay Was ‘a Mistake’ Over Literal Calls to Resign“This is just dumb,” Cruz said, pretending not to understand the importance of wearing a mask to curtail the spread of COVID-19. “We’re gonna wear masks for the next 300 years. And by the way, not just one mask—two, three, four—you can’t have too many masks! How much virtue do you wanna signal?”Likening the Republican party to the “rebel alliance” in Star Wars, Cruz then went after Democrats and the media, claiming they “are convinced that political theatre helps them.”“The media desperately, desperately wants a Republican civil war,” he said. “Liberty is under assault and what are we going to do? I will tell you: We will fight!”He then insisted that people should “lighten up”—before making a transphobic joke about a New York Times story that said 60 percent of women named Karen voted for Biden.“I’m willing to believe 80% of men named Karen voted for Joe Biden,” he said as the crowd burst into applause and cheers.Toward the end of his speech, as the crowd of conservatives began to change “freedom,” Cruz insisted that his close ally, former President Donald Trump, would make a valiant return.“Let me tell you this right now, Donald J Trump ain’t going anywhere,” he said.Before walking off the stage, the embattled Republican screeched to the crowd: “FREEDOM!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.