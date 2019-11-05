The Air Force Has a Huge Basing Problem

Key point: The Air Force must choose whether to have its planes based close together, which makes them more efficient but more vulnerable to attack.

The U.S. Air Force has a dilemma: it can disperse its forces to make them more survivable against Russian and Chinese missiles, but at the cost of making U.S. airpower less efficient. Or, it can centralize its operations to optimize efficiency—but turn its aircraft and bases into juicy targets.

That’s the conclusion of a new RAND study on distributed operations, in which military forces, bases and command centers are dispersed across a wide area, and then connected and coordinated by satellites and computer networks. Over the years, the Air Force has centralized into a small number of bases. Faced with a multiplicity of Russian and Chinese long-range missiles that could potentially pulverize American installations, the Air Force is looking at spreading out across a larger number of smaller bases. At the same time, there is a push for decentralized command and control, so that if higher-level headquarters and communications are knocked out, local Air Force units can still carry out their mission.

But this raises another problem: how to supply these scattered bases. In turn, this is creating tension between field units and the logistics units that sustain them. “During discussions with USAF personnel, we heard frustrations from both the operations and support communities,” RAND says. “Operators are driving many of the concepts for distributed operations and, in some cases, are frustrated with what some perceive as resistance from the combat support communities. At the same time, some in the combat support community are concerned that the distributed operations concepts are being developed without a realistic understanding of support constraints, burdens, and resource demands they create. If the Air Force continues to develop distributed operations concepts, operators will spend more time thinking about logistical constraints while sustainment professionals will spend more time thinking about warfighting.”

