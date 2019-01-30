The Air Force May Not Build a New Stealth Tanker After All—But What About a Space Tanker?

From Popular Mechanics

The U.S. Air Force may not buy a stealthy tanker after all, dashing hopes of a radar-invisible refueling plane that could fly close to the aerial front line. Meanwhile, the service also announced its new OA-X light attack aircraft program is on indefinite hold. It would seem the Air Force is cutting back programs to reflect changing the changing global landscape and the fact that USAF has a number of other, higher priorities in the form of new aircraft and missiles.

Air Force Chief of Staff Dave Goldfein, in remarks to Aviation Week & Space Technology , said regarding a stealth tanker, “The days of buying individual platforms that we then described as game changers-those days are behind us. There actually are no silver bullets on the horizon.”

Tanks a Lot

As we reported earlier this week, the Air Force has finally received the first of its KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tankers, which are intended to finally replace the decades-old KC-135 Stratotankers. The Pentagon planned to supplement the KC-46 with an entirely new aircraft, the KC-Z.

Unlike the KC-46A, KC-Z would have been a stealthy tanker capable of flying closer to the aerial front line to support warplanes such as the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and B-21 Raider bomber. It's important because America's tankers would become a target in any future war. The Chinese military would plan to target not only fighters and bombers but also the support assets they rely upon, including tankers and AWACs-style command and control planes.

But building the KC-Z would have been a very expensive endeavor. For one thing, other than the B-2 Spirit there are no large, stealthy airframes ready to convert into tanker. This would have necessitated a long and expensive development period for what would essentially be a flying gas tank. (Of course, one possibility is that KC-Z would be based on the forthcoming B-21 Raider, with bombs replaced with internal fuel storage.)

And the USAF budget it getting crowded. Over the next 15 years, the Air Force must also build the B-21 Raider bomber, stock up on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, purchase the T-X jet trainer, develop the Penetrating Counter Air sixth-generation fighter, and develop and field the next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile, the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent. Each of these programs would cost in the tens of billions of dollars.

How the Air Force will pay for all of those, much less the development of a stealthy tanker, is a very good question. If the Air Force replaces all its existing KC-135 and KC-10 tankers with new ones, it would need 455 new tankers. The Air Force originally planned to buy 179 KC-46As. As problem-ridden as that plane has been, it seems quite possible that the Air Force might purchase hundreds more KC-46As to fully modernize the fleet.

