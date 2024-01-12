Air Force: Night of Jan. 12 'calmest' in recent times with no Russian air attacks

Russia didn't carry out any air strikes against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 12, making it the "calmest night in recent times," Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television.

Ihnat's statement comes just four days after Russia launched another mass air attack against Ukraine on Jan. 8, killing at least five people and wounding 45 more, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"I've never seen reports like this before... there was not a single aircraft or a single air attack vehicle in the country overnight," Ihnat said on air on Jan. 12.

According to the military official, such a quiet night could be the result of adverse weather conditions as some Ukrainian regions have recently faced snowstorms and freezing temperatures.

In the morning, Russia's military reportedly renewed its aerial activity in Ukraine. At the time of the broadcast, 10 Russian fighter jets and between five to seven reconnaissance drones were flying over the country, Ihnat added.

In late December and early January, Moscow intensified its air attacks against Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure, echoing its winter strategy from last year.

Russia unleashed on Dec. 29 its largest air strike against Ukraine, targeting multiple cities, killing over 50 people and injuring over 160 nationwide.

Six more Ukrainians were killed and over 100 injured when Russian forces launched over 135 missiles and drones at Ukraine on Jan. 2.

