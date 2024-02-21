Air Force has no information on Iran sending hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia

Ukraine’s Air Force has no information on the transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia that can hit targets at a distance of 300-700 kilometres.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We know [about the supply of Iranian missiles to Russia – ed.] as much as open sources of information allow us to know. And, secondly, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has already responded to this information. They said there was no confirmed data. But this does not mean that there is no such threat.

We have been talking about Iranian ballistic missiles with a range of 300-700 kilometres for more than a year now. There is a possibility that Iran may conclude some kind of agreement with Russia... We are well aware that this poses a serious threat to us. But, so far, our official sources of information have no such data on the receipt of such a number of missiles."

Background:

On Wednesday, Reuters, with reference to six sources, reported that since the beginning of 2024, Iran had already sent several batches of its surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia as part of agreements to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

