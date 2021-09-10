Lockdown lifted at Ohio air force base after active shooting report

(Reuters) -Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio has lifted a lockdown that was imposed late on Thursday after reports of an active shooter at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center of the base.

"Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have given the All Clear. Lockdown has been lifted. When more information is available we will share it here," 88th Air Base Wing said in a tweet https://twitter.com/WrightPattAFB/status/1436203487231156224 early on Friday.

No injuries were reported and no evidence of gunshots had been found, base spokesman Bob Purtiman told WDTN TV https://www.wdtn.com/news/local-news/wpafb-on-lockdown-following-loud-speaker-announcement-text-alert/?utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral channel, a local affiliate of NBC, adding that the report of the threat was "credible".

Purtiman said two people had reported hearing gunshots in the area, leading to a series of sweeps in the centre's 850,000 square foot building until early on Friday.

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) serves as the U.S. Department of Defense's main source of analysis for foreign air and space threats, according to its website.

The lockdown was lifted over four hours after the initial alert. The base responded by carrying security sweeps in the area.

Wright State University, which is located next to site in Dayton in western Ohio, had advised students and employees to stay clear of areas toward the north end of its campus.

