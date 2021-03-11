At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The Bidens are en route to Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
ROBERT BURNS
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a highly unusual breach of security last month at the air base that operates the Air Force One presidential aircraft, an apparently aimless intruder went undetected for several hours and walked on and off an airplane on the flight line before his quirky headgear gave him away.

He was wearing what an Air Force investigative report released Thursday described as “a bright red or pink cap that partially covered his ears and had distinctive balls on top that looked a little like mouse ears.”

An airman in the operations office at Joint Base Andrews, located in Maryland just outside Washington, saw the man on the flight line and became suspicious, partly because of the headgear, and called security. Officials said he never got close to Air Force One.

“To be frank, I'm just being honest, we had no idea we had an unauthorized civilian on the base. He could have roamed around for a lot longer had it not been for that particular airman that figured out he doesn't quite fit," said Sami Said, the Air Force inspector general who briefed reporters on his findings.

The Feb. 4 intrusion was reported the same day by the Air Force, which opened an internal investigation to determine how it happened and what could be done to minimize chances of a repeat. The probe found three main security failings, starting with “human error” by a gate security guard who allowed the man to drive onto the base even though he had no credentials that authorized his access. Hours later, the man walked undetected onto the flight line by slipping through a fence designed to restrict entry. And, finally, he walked onto and off a parked airplane without being challenged, even though he was not wearing a required badge authorizing access to the restricted area.

The day of the incident, the officials said the intruder was turned over to local law enforcement because there was at least one outstanding warrant for his arrest. His name has not been released. The inspector general’s report said he had “an extensive arrest record,” but further details were blacked out.

“Security forces actually never saw him transition from the open gate to the aircraft,” said Said, the inspector general. Aside from his odd hat, the intruder's clothing — dark pants and jacket and black high-top sneakers — could have made him appear to be a contractor, Said said, although he should have been challenged anyway, not least because he had no visible badge authorizing his presence.

“The good news is, once alerted, security forces apprehended him pretty darned quickly — the minute he came off the plane,” he said.

Said said the modified Boeing 747 that serves as Air Force One for presidential travel was never at risk and that it is kept behind more layers of protection at Andrews. “That area is exceptionally secure,” he said.

Unimpeded, the unarmed intruder got aboard a C-40, a transport jet primarily used by members of the Cabinet, Congress and military combatant commanders. He did no harm and the Air Force investigation report, which was heavily censored by the Air Force before it was released Thursday, concluded that he had no plan to cause harm to Air Force personnel or equipment. His purpose could not be definitively determined.

“The evidence supports the conclusion that (blank) was simply wandering around the base and did not enter the base to meet anyone,” the report said. “During questioning, (blank) said he came on base because he wanted to see airplanes.”

After driving through the Virginia Gate at Andrews, the man drove to the base exchange, where surveillance camera footage later showed he spent about an hour before returning to his car. His whereabouts for the next four hours could not be determined. Personnel at the 89th Air Wing passenger terminal recalled him entering the terminal, and he then slipped unnoticed onto the flight line through an 18-inch gap in a security fence gate that was not fully closed because of a “malfunction.”

He walked onto the C-40 aircraft, which was open to facilitate a communications training session. Two aircrew members were aboard. The intruder walked to the back of the plane and left unchallenged after a few minutes. As he walked back toward the security gate on the flight line he was stopped and arrested.

Said said that to his knowledge Andrews had never before experienced such a lapse in security.

Recommended Stories

  • The B-21 Bomber Is the Coolest Plane We've Never Seen

    The mysterious Raider will be the Air Force’s first new bomber in more than 30 years.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • Putin: US Capitol unrest was a 'stroll'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday characterized the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump as a “stroll.” Putin made the comment in a meeting on increasing investment activity, during which he said Russia is interested in stability in the United States. More than 300 Trump supporters have been charged with a range of crimes stemming from the siege, which resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

  • Next-generation Toyota Tundra caught testing with coil springs in spy photos

    The next-generation Toyota Tundra has been spotted on the road before, but today's spy photos show us something truly new and different, thanks to some timely snaps of the new pickup's undercarriage that very clearly show that this prototype is riding not on leaf springs, but coils. While Toyota has done a decent job of keeping that rear end hidden from prying eyes, even in public, we now know that Toyota's half-ton will join the Ram 1500 among the ranks of workhorse pickups with coil-sprung rear axles. This prototype is likely wearing more production-ready body panels than previous testers we've spied, as Toyota's camo has become more elaborate, rather than the opposite.

  • Disney World fan reveals ‘secret’ detail hidden in the park’s coffee shops: ‘How did I not know this?’

    Starbucks at Disney World isn’t like it is in the rest of the world.

  • Northrop unveils new Sky Viper chain gun as US Army considers weapons for future helos

    Northrop Grumman's new Sky Viper sets up a chain gun vs. Gatling gun battle for the U.S. Army's 20mm cannon to be used on its future attack reconnaissance aircraft.

  • Former Fox News Contributor Stacey Dash Apologizes for ‘Mistakes,’ Denounces Trump

    Actress and former Fox News staffer Stacey Dash on Wednesday apologized for her past behavior and denounced Donald Trump. In a Wednesday interview with the Daily Mail, the “Clueless” star said she made “a lot of mistakes” after joining Fox News in 2014 as an on-air commentator. During the 2016 election cycle, Dash, a Black woman, was dismissive of the issues faced by minorities, the LGBTQ community and of the wage gap, among other things. “I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman and at that time in my life, it was who I was,” she said. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.” The turning point for Dash came, she said, on Jan. 6 when Trump-backing rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building in a siege that left five dead, including one Capitol police officer. “I think the Capitol Riots were appalling,” the actress said. “When that happened I was like ‘OK, I’m done. I’m truly done,’ because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid.” Also Read: Stacey Dash Abandons Bid for Congress The riot happened as Congress met to certify the election of President Joe Biden, a man Dash says she plans to give “a chance,” since he is president and Trump is not. Although she still describes herself as anti-abortion and “not a feminist,” Dash said she regrets some of the extreme language she has used. In 2015, Fox News suspended her without pay for two weeks for suggesting President Barack Obama “didn’t give a s—” about terrorism on the network’s “Outnumbered.” (The network declined to renew her contract in 2017.) “There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now,” she told the Daily Mail. “If anyone has ever felt that way about me, like I’ve judged, that I apologize for because that’s not who I am.” Dash, who abandoned a 2018 run to unseat U.S. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-California) after only a month, also said she had no future political plans. Read the entire interview at the Daily Mail and see some of Dash’s most outrageous statements from her time at Fox News below. Read original story Former Fox News Contributor Stacey Dash Apologizes for ‘Mistakes,’ Denounces Trump At TheWrap

  • Su-57 Vs. J-20: What the Competition Tells Us About America's New Fighter

    In September, the Air Force revealed the existence of new fighter jet. Details about the jet remain sparse, but a quick look at its most advanced adversaries reveals a clear picture of the F-22's future replacement.

  • With 'big one' coming, quake alert system launches in Oregon

    People in Oregon will be better prepared for earthquakes — particularly important in the Pacific Northwest because experts say “the big one" is coming — as an early warning system launched Thursday, the 10th anniversary of a devastating quake and tsunami in Japan. California already has the system, while Washington state will join in May to complete coverage of the West Coast. The ShakeAlert system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey uses seismographic sensors to detect significant earthquakes quickly so alerts reach smartphones and people can seek cover before the shaking starts.

  • The Pentagon Is Using the SR-71's Legendary Engine for ... Something

    The Pratt & Whitney J58 made the Blackbird the fastest air-breathing plane ever. Which hypersonic aircraft needs the engine now?

  • White House says $1,400 stimulus checks to arrive 'as early as this weekend'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that $1,400 stimulus checks would start arriving within days after Washington's latest COVID-19 relief bill was signed into law. "People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend," she said. "This is, of course, just the first wave. But some people in the country will start seeing those direct deposits in their bank accounts this weekend, and payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks."

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Stacey Dash says she made 'mistakes' when she was a Fox News commentator

    The actress, known best for starring in "Clueless," said she's made "mistakes" and is no longer a Trump supporter.

  • Jimmy Carter: Georgia Republicans are trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on voting rights

    Former president ‘disheartened, saddened and angry’ with GOP efforts to roll back voter access as states mull hundreds of restrictive legislation after Democratic victories in 2020

  • The Latest: Nurse set to return for short-handed Raptors

    Toronto coach Nick Nurse will be back on the bench Thursday night in Tampa, Florida, against Atlanta, while five players remain out because of health and safety protocols. Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and reserves Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw will sit out for the third straight game. Terence Davis is questionable for the game because of a left ankle sprain.

  • Study: Lack of diversity in Hollywood costs industry $10B

    For years, researchers have said a lack of diversity in Hollywood films doesn’t just poorly reflect demographics, it’s bad business. A new study by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates just how much Hollywood is leaving on the table: $10 billion. The McKinsey report, released Thursday, analyzes how inequality shapes the industry and how much it ultimately costs its bottom line.

  • Prince William says the royals are 'not a racist family' following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview

    Prince William is the first member of the royal family to comment on the accusations of racism within the monarchy since the tell-all Oprah interview.

  • Baltimore teen charged in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

    Baltimore police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last week.

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.

  • 'Brady Bunch' siblings reunite for dinner — see the photo

    The Brady kids are all grown up and ready to chow down.