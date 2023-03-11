New Air Force One will stay blue and white, Biden decides

1
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sticking with a blue-and-white color scheme for the exterior of the replacement Air Force One aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered in four years.

The Air Force said late Friday that the light blue on the new model of the modified 747s that transport the president will be a little bit deeper and more modern in tone than the robin's egg blue on the versions of the aircraft currently in use.

Boeing is modifying two of its 747-800 aircraft that will use the Air Force One call sign when the president is aboard. They will replace the existing fleet of two aging Boeing 747-200 aircraft the president currently uses.

The choice of the plane's exterior colors follows an earlier decision by the administration to scrap a red-white-and-blue design favored by Donald Trump, Biden's immediate predecessor. An Air Force review had suggested the darker colors would increase costs and delay delivery of the new jumbo jets.

In 2018, Trump directed that the new jets shed the iconic Kennedy-era blue-and-white design for a white-and-navy color scheme. The top half of the plane would have been white and the bottom, including the belly, would have been dark blue. A streak of dark red would have run from the cockpit to the tail. The coloring was almost identical to the exterior of Trump's personal plane.

Formally known as the VC-25B, the new aircraft will replace the current fleet, known as VC-25A, which the Air Force said face capability gaps, rising maintenance costs and “parts obsolescence.” Modifications to the successor aircraft will include electrical power upgrades, a medical facility and a self-defense system, the Air Force said.

Delivery of the first of the new airplanes is projected for 2027, followed by the second aircraft in 2028, the Air Force said.

The current generation of planes first carried President George H.W. Bush, who served from 1989-1993.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Can Resume 787 Dreamliner Deliveries, FAA Says

    The Federal Aviation Administration said it has cleared the way for Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners. The Arlington, Va., plane maker had halted deliveries in February of the wide-body jets over regulatory documentation issues. The FAA has said that Boeing was conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component.

  • Boeing stock rises as FAA clears company to resume Dreamliner deliveries

    Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) were among the few in the black Friday after U.S. aviation regulators cleared the aerospace and defense company to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets. Boeing said it was working with customers on delivery timing. Deliveries were halted last month over documentation issues.

  • After Disney and Salesforce, What Activists May Target Next

    Wolfe Research sees new potential targets for activist investors, including eBay, Whirlpool, Constellation Brands, and Kellogg.

  • EU could top up fund for Ukraine arms purchases by 3.5 billion euros -official

    Under a plan drawn up by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, EU states would get financial incentives worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv while another 1 billion euros would fund joint procurement of new shells. "If there is a deal on this 2-billion-euro package, resources under the EPF will be exhausted," the EU official said, referring to the European Peace Facility (EPF) used to fund arms for Kyiv.

  • Mother of Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin wins court battle against EU

    An EU court lifted sanctions from the elderly mother of the owner of Russia’s biggest warlords in a rare court victory for the Kremlin.

  • Big backers of public schools in Texas? Rural Republicans.

    Rural Texans are deeply conservative – and deeply committed to their public schools. How will that play out in an era when school choice has become a GOP litmus test?

  • Rams release edge-rushing LB Leonard Floyd after 3 seasons

    The Los Angeles Rams released pass-rushing linebacker Leonard Floyd on Friday in a cost-cutting move after three productive seasons. Floyd led the Rams last season with nine sacks while making 59 tackles, including 10 for loss. Floyd agreed to a four-year contract extension with $32.5 million guaranteed in March 2021 before the Rams' run to their Super Bowl championship, but he was released two years later as part of the team's moves to squeeze under the salary cap.

  • 5 States Are Considering Bills That Would Classify Abortion as Homicide

    On Friday, the Guardian published a report tracking five different states—Texas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Arkansas—that are currently considering legislation to prosecute abortion as homicide.

  • Oklahoma House Republicans vote to expand a person's right to self-defense with a firearm

    Oklahoma House Republicans advanced a bill Thursday that would extend the area where a person can defend themselves with a firearm.

  • Michigan man allegedly threatened Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, LGBTQ+ community on YouTube

    The FBI is investigating threats allegedly made on YouTube against Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, law enforcement and the LGBTQ community, according to an unsealed criminal complaint. The FBI received an online tip earlier this week from Google about an "unknown subject making threatening comments on Youtube" against law enforcement, members of the LGBTQ community and government officials, the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Thursday, stated.

  • Fresh Street calls: A vicious downgrade on Etsy, McDonald's feels inflationary pain

    Wall Street is out with some hot calls.

  • Russians say defence line in Crimea is being built "unconventionally"

    Sergey Aksyonov, so-called Head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, has said that the construction of the defence line in Crimea is going according to plan, the occupiers are acting "unconventionally".

  • Boeing Plans 737 Freighter Conversion Facility In India: Report

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) reportedly intends to establish a facility in India to convert 737 passenger planes into dedicated freighters. With this new facility, Boeing hopes to meet the demand for the service both locally and internationally. This investment strengthens Boeing's push into India and follows a record plane order by flag carrier Air India, reported Reuters. Also Read: Biden Tells India's PM Modi That Boeing-Air India Deal To Create 1M Jobs In US Air freight rates are 28% below the level

  • Is it really ‘shocking’ that Texas A&M is a potential College Football Playoff contender in 2023?

    247 Sports' Josh Pate recently stated that Texas A&M is considered a "Shocking" but possible CFB Playoff contender in 2023.

  • Exclusive-Chip equipment maker ASML's suppliers eye Asia plants outside China amid tensions

    HANOI/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Suppliers to Dutch chip-making machines giant ASML Holding NV are considering building plants in Southeast Asia instead of China amid political tensions between Beijing and the West, according to two sources and documents seen by Reuters. Officials from a dozen tech companies are set to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore next week, according to a note from the Brabant Development Agency, a Dutch public body involved in organising the trip. "The majority of the companies (are) joining because they are considering to expand/setup production locations in either Vietnam or Malaysia," said the note prepared by the agency together with Brainport Industries, which represents 200 high tech manufacturing companies based near the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

  • Can the Boston Celtics bounce back from one of the worst stretches they have had so far this season?

    The hosts of the CLNS Media "Celtics Lab" podcast recently sat down with NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg to talk it over.

  • The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations

    The latest in innovations and experiential experiences are being showcased at SXSW this weekend, and Disney Parks hit the fest to reveal a toddler-sized but kinda scary robot. Over at the theme parks spring is in bloom at Walt Disney World’s Flower and Garden Fest and Marvel heroes arrive at Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort. A rebranding kicks off Universal Studios Destinations and Experiences as the company expands beyond Super Nintendo World into other immersive realms. And among upcom

  • EV Fires Are a Thing, but Not for Long. Honeywell Is Part of the Reason Why.

    FEATURE Electric vehicle fires are rare. Honeywell International want to make them even rarer. EV technology is new, which to some extent, makes it unknown. The mystery can generate excitement—and fear.

  • Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

    Ukraine's capital had most of its power supply restored Friday, officials said, as the country again responded swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian missile and drone barrage targeting critical infrastructure. In what has become a familiar Russian tactic since early October, the Kremlin’s forces struck Ukraine from afar Thursday while the ground battles in the country's east largely remained mired in a grinding stalemate. The apparent aim of attacking power stations and other infrastructure is to weaken Ukraine’s resolve and compel the Ukrainian government to negotiate peace on Moscow’s terms.

  • Atmospheric river slams California with rain, snow and flooding

    I-5 in Northern California was shut down due to dangerous road conditions as the state remains on edge with threats of flooding after record-breaking snow.