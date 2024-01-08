Russia unleashes morning airstrikes on Ukraine

Editors note: this is a developing story.

Ukraine's air force warned on Jan. 8 that Russian Su-35 bomber aircraft were operating just north of the border with Russia and urged residents to take missile threats seriously.

At least 13 heavy bomber aircraft took off from an airfield in Murmask Oblast in Russia. Mig-31k aircraft were also reported to have taken off from Savasleyka in the Nizhny Novgorod area in Russia.

In winter, Russia has focused on targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure to degrade its industrial capabilities as the war enters the third year.

At about 6:00am officials said a Russian missile was detected over Sumy Oblast and heading towards Poltava Oblast.

Missiles were reportedly heading toward Kyiv from southern direction, and toward Dnipro from the eastern direction.

Explosions were heard in the industrial city of Dnipro at around 8am.

Local media reported active air warnings in Dnipro, Ternopil Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv.

