Air Force relieves 6 officers at nuclear base after lapses

10
TARA COPP
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Air Force officers who were in charge of caring for the infrastructure, fuel and logistics support for a North Dakota nuclear missile base were relieved of command due to a loss of confidence in their ability to carry out their responsibilities, the Air Force said.

The officers include two commanders and four subordinate officers at Minot Air Force Base, including 5th Mission Support Group commander Col. Gregory Mayer and 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Maj. Jonathan Welch, a defense official said. The four subordinate officers were not identified.

The official said the dismissals were based on non-compliance with safety regulations for vehicles and equipment, and while the decision to relieve the officers of command was based on the results of one safety inspection, the units had not been compliant for some time. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the firings publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said the dismissals reflect the tougher line the Air Force has taken on discipline within its nuclear ranks, which have weathered a series of safety concerns and controversies.

In 2007, a B-52 Stratofortress took off from Minot mistakenly loaded with six nuclear-armed AGM-129 cruise missiles and flew across the country to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. In 2014, a nuclear safety inspections cheating scandal at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana embroiled scores of missileers and officers, and in 2016, investigators busted an LSD drug ring at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. Minot, Malmstrom and F.E. Warren are home to a total of 450 silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In a statement about the firings, Maj. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, commander of 8th Air Force, said the responsibilities for the nation's warheads were a “no fail” mission.

“We have very deliberate and disciplined inspection protocols and we expect 100% compliance. It's that important to us and anything below that threshold is unacceptable,” said Air Force Col. Brus Vidal, a spokesman for Global Strike Command, which is responsible for silo-based and bomber-launched nuclear weapons.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian and U.S. Air Force commanders discuss supply of F-16s to Ukraine

    Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk has discussed with the commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa, General James Hecker, the supply of multi-role F-16 jets to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force press office of reported on Telegram on Feb. 28.

  • China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

    The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) shot up to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity. Global markets cheered the big surprise in the PMI with Asian stocks and the Australian dollar reversing earlier losses, the offshore yuan perking up and oil rallying, as investors took a more optimistic view on China's economic prospects. "The high PMI readings partly reflect the economy's weak starting point coming into this year and are likely to drop back before long as the pace of the recovery slows," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics.

  • China manufacturing activity surges in February

    China's manufacturing activity surged to its highest reading in more than a decade in February, official figures showed Wednesday, as factories began to return to normal following years of Covid-19 disruption.February's figures reflected the subsiding of case numbers after a surge that began in December, coupled with the return to work after the Lunar New Year holiday.

  • Anna Netrebko concert canceled by Taiwan national orchestra

    Taiwan's National Symphony Orchestra canceled a March 5 concert scheduled to feature soprano Anna Netrebko in a decision the orchestra said it made “due to public concerns.” Netrebko had been scheduled to perform with her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov, and mezzo-soprano I-Chiao Shih. The orchestra said in a statement Tuesday that ticket buyers will be offered refunds.

  • As China's birth rate slumps, political advisor urges egg freezing for single women

    A member of China's top political advisory body said she would propose allowing unmarried women to access egg freezing as a measure to preserve their fertility after the country's population fell last year for the first time in six decades. Lu Weiying, a member of China's top political advisory body, told the state backed Global Times that she would also propose including infertility treatments in the public health insurance system at the upcoming Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which kicks off on March 4.

  • Chinese factories boom while Japan's are in reverse

    Firms are balancing reopening as Covid restrictions ease against rising costs of energy and higher wages.

  • California ships toxic waste out of state, investigation shows. It ends up at this Arizona landfill

    A CalMatters investigation finds that California sends nearly half its toxic waste out of state. One of the biggest offenders: the state’s hazardous waste watchdog.

  • 'Name your price!' Ripley's offers this Kentucky store big money for Cocaine Bear

    Will Cocaine Bear remain at its current home at Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington or be sold to the highest bidder?

  • Ukraine may ‘strategically pull back’ from embattled Bakhmut: Zelensky adviser

    A Ukrainian presidential adviser on Tuesday said troops may “strategically pull back” from the town of Bakhmut, the focus of intense and brutal fighting for the past few months. Alexander Rodnyansky told CNN the Ukrainian army has not yet pulled out of the city, but Kyiv may soon decide the cost of holding Bakhmut “outweighs…

  • FBI Director Says Covid ‘Most Likely’ Emerged from Chinese Lab Leak

    FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday that Covid likely escaped from a laboratory in China, issuing the first public opinion of the sort from the agency on the origins of the virus that plagued the world for over two years.

  • Ron DeSantis: 14 things to know about Florida's governor

    Although he has not announced his intention, common thought is that Gov. Ron DeSantis is positioning himself to run for president in 2024.

  • 2 Commanders Among 6 Fired from Jobs at Minot Air Force Base

    Col. Gregory Mayer, the commander of the 5th Mission Support Group, and Maj. Jonathan Welch, the commander of the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron, were both relieved of their jobs.

  • Loss of aircraft in Machulishchy will further restrict Russian air operations

    The loss of a Russian A-50 aircraft as a result of an attack on the Belarusian Machulishchy air base will further restrict the air operations of the Russian Federation. Source: UK Defence Ministry on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda Details: On 26 February 2023, Belarusian partisan group BYPOL and exiled opposition leaders reported an A-50 MAINSTAY had sustained damaged from Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) attacks at Maschulishchy air base, the UK Defence Ministry said.

  • SpaceX ready to retry launching NASA's next space station crew

    Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was ready to try again at sending NASA's next long-duration crew of the International Space Station to orbit on Thursday, about 72 hours after a first attempt was scrubbed due to a clogged filter in the launch system. Two NASA astronauts will be joined by a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates for a six-month science mission made up of experiments ranging from human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity. The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, was set for liftoff at 12:34 a.m. EST (0534 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • Pennsylvania man arrested after explosive found in bag at Lehigh Valley International Airport

    Mark Muffley, of Lansford, Pennsylvania, was arrested Monday night by the FBI.

  • Use of restorative justice receives pushback from MCPS parents

    Montgomery County Public Schools is using restorative justice to address student conflicts – and not everyone is on board. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports from the Montgomery County School Board building in Rockville where she got some answers to parents' questions.

  • Three “Rust” Crew Members Are Suing Alec Baldwin Over “Blast Injuries” From The Shooting On Set

    The complaint filed on behalf of three Rust crew members claims the producers failed to follow industry safety rules and “cut corners.”View Entire Post ›

  • Remains found during search for Constance Marten’s baby

    Police looking for the baby of Constance Marten and her boyfriend announced that they found the remains of an infant after a two-month-long search for the couple and their newborn.

  • Florida woman's family seeking answers after body found by fishermen in Gulf of Mexico miles from shore

    Fishermen found Heather Strickland's body in a trash bag miles off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida, in December 2022. Her family is still awaiting justice.

  • Oil Trade Is Moving Away From Europe

    Over the course of time, the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil trading hub has become a crucial crossroads for energy trade, but for a number of reasons, its influence in global oil trade is waning