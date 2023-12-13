The Russians attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed drones and 10 ballistic missiles on the night of 12-13 December but all were downed successfully.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched drones from a district of the city of Balaklava (occupied Crimea).

Almost all Shahed drones were downed in Odesa Oblast in the area of responsibility of Operational Command Pivden (South).

It is reported that the type of missiles the Russians used to attack Kyiv will be established after the wreckage is examined.

Background: On the night of 12-13 December a series of explosions was heard in the city of Kyiv. After that an air-raid warning was issued in the city and in Kyiv Oblast. After the missile attack, houses and vehicles were on fire on the left bank of Dnipro River in Kyiv, injuring more than 50 people.

Air Force reports on downed Russian missiles and Shahed drones: 20 out of 20