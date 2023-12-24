Air Force reports downing Russian Su-34 jet near occupied Mariupol

Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile system downed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber jet near the occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Dec. 24.

The Sukhoi Su-34 is a twin-seat jet. The Air Force didn’t specify whether there were two pilots or one.

Oleshchuk also said the Air Force launched a missile at a Russian Su-30 fighter jet in the Black Sea near Odesa, however, it is still unclear whether the jet was downed.

Meanwhile, air raid alerts went off in several Ukrainian regions on the evening of Dec. 24 as Russian troops launched Shahed drones against Ukraine.

Several explosions were reported in Odesa on the Christmas Eve, according to local media. Before that, the Air Force reported a missile was heading toward Odesa.

Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast military administration, reported the downing of one Shahed drone.

The Air Force earlier reported that loitering munitions are aiming at the Black Sea port cities of Odesa and Chornomorsk, along with Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytsky Oblast, the home of the Starokostiantyniv Air Base.

