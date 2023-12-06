Shahed UAVs attack on Ukraine's south over – Air Force
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of Russian drones in the south of Ukraine on the evening of 6 December.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Details: The military reported that several groups of Shahed attack drones north of Kherson Oblast were moving towards Mykolaiv Oblast. An air-raid warning was issued in these two oblasts.
At 22:26, the threat of drones was announced in Kirovohrad Oblast.
Updated at 23:22: An air-raid warning was announced in Cherkasy Oblat.
Quote from the Air Force at 00:08: "Shahed drones are heading to Vinnytsia."
00:34: "Shahed drones are leaving Vinnytsia Oblast and going towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast."
00:48: "Enemy attack drones are attacking the south of Odesa Oblast from the Black Sea!"
00:57: "UAVs in Khmelnytskyi Oblast are flying in the direction of Starokostiantyniv. UAVs in the south of Odesa Oblast are moving westwards."
01:19: "Shahed drones in Odesa Oblast are moving towards Reni. Stay in shelters!"
02:32: "The all-clear is given to all oblasts."
