Air Force reveals that Patriot system that took down Russian Kinzhal was operating autonomously

A fragment of the Kinzhal missile, destroyed by the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine

"In this case, Patriot was operating in autonomous mode," he explained.

Read also: Ukraine needs at least 20 Patriot air defense batteries, says military expert

"Targets such as the Kinzhal, as ballistic missiles, are destroyed automatically. The 'automatic' button is activated and everything that flies, it will destroy. The radar detects it, and the missile flies to meet the falling Kinzhal. But everything works under human control.”

Ihnat added that the Ukrainian military has no information on where the missile could have been targeted at, as it was shot down at a high altitude.

Read also: Air Force cautions against hype after Kinzhal downing, citing Ukraine's inadequate air defense capabilities

According to Ihnat, earlier theories floated by media outlet such as CNN, that the Kinzhal was targeting the Patriot system itself using the Patriot’s own radar or EM emissions, doesn’t seem correct.

"It flies according to predefined coordinates," he said.

"It is programmed on the ground, even before departure. How can it take off and search for radar at high speed? I think it's slightly wrong.”

On May 6, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed that Ukraine had shot down a Kinzhal missile for the first time near Kyiv in the early hours of May 4.

Read also: Military historian shares insights on consequences of Ukrainian interception of hypersonic Kinzhal missile

Subsequently, U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson Patrick Ryder also confirmed that Ukraine's defenders had intercepted the Kinzhal missile using the Patriot air defense system.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine