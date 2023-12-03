Air Force: Russia launches drone attack against southern Ukraine

Russia launched a group of Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones against Ukraine on the evening of Dec. 3, leading to a risk of drone strikes in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

According to the Air Force's update at around 8:42 p.m. local time, the drones were moving from Kherson Oblast in the direction of Mykolaiv Oblast.

As of 9:26 p.m., Russian drones were moving in the direction of Kirovohrad Oblast, the Air Force reported.

No updates have yet been provided about the work of air defense in the three regions. The air raid siren is still in effect for all three regions as of 10 p.m. local time.

Shahed drones have been repeatedly used by Russia since last fall, sometimes along with missiles, to target populated areas throughout Ukraine.

