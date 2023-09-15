Air Force: Russia tried to destroy Ukrainian bombers in overnight strike

A Russian overnight drone strike on Sept. 15 was targeting Ukrainian bombers in response to an attack against a Russian shipyard in Sevastopol earlier this week, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said.

On Sept. 13, Sevastopol's Sevmorzavod Shipyard in occupied Crimea suffered a strike that reportedly destroyed a Russian landing craft and seriously damaged a submarine.

Sky News reported that the Sevastopol attack was carried out using U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

The Air Force said earlier on Sept. 15 that all 17 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched against Khmelnytskyi Oblast have been destroyed by air defense.

The central-western Khmelnytskyi Oblast hosts the Starokostiantyniv Air Base where the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade, operating Su-24 aircraft, is stationed.

Russian forces tried to target the air base already in July in a missile strike. Ihnat commented at the time that the attack was ineffective because the Air Force had protocols in place to protect the aircraft.

