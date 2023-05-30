Air Force says Russian ballistic missile ‘surprise attack’ on Kyiv misjudged Ukrainian air defenses

On the afternoon of May 29, the Russian Federation hit the central districts of Kyiv with ballistic missiles, Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept all targets

He noted that it took a short time for the missiles to reach Kyiv, and just minutes after the air raid alert was declared, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital as air defense began to work.

Read also: Woman killed on her balcony in Kyiv while watching drones being shot down, says mayor

Read also: Risk of new attacks after Russia receives more Iranian drones, Kyiv warns

"They wanted to take our air defense by surprise after the nighttime attacks, which were carried out with drones and Kh-101 cruise missiles," Ihnat said.

“They decided to strike at noon in such an unusual way, thinking that the air defense system was reloading somewhere. No, we’re ready, we’re on combat duty 24/7. We’re always ready, that's why we got such a result. The air defense system worked perfectly yesterday, both at night and at noon.”

On the afternoon of May 29, the Russian military attacked Kyiv again six hours after a massive overnight drone attack.

Explosions were heard in several districts of the capital, and all of the incoming targets were hit. The Ukraine Air Force later reported that Russia had used Iskander ballistic missiles.

Read also: Russian forces launch intensive attacks on Ukrainian towns, 3 civilians killed, 12 injured

Read also: Kyiv again under missile attack just a few hours after overnight strike

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine