Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, a guiding influence on Space Force, resigns

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has resigned to take the top post at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Wilson, a former member of Congress, submitted her resignation Friday morning, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. Her resignation will be effective May 31.

The UT System Board of Regents selected Wilson as the only finalist to be the next president of the University of Texas at El Paso on Friday.

In her two years as Air Force Secretary, Wilson was one of the guiding forces behind the establishment of the Space Force, a project boosted by President Donald Trump. As he envisioned it originally, the force would have been equal to the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Instead, after months of debate, Trump settled on a less dramatic option and, last month, signed a directive to establish the service as part of the Air Force. The service will monitor space and protect from attacks that originate there.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson is testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington.

"It has been a privilege to serve alongside our Airmen over the past two years and I am proud of the progress that we have made restoring our nation’s defense," Wilson said in a statement.

Congress has been skeptical of a separate Space Force, as was former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Cost, redundancy and a new, runaway bureaucracy were primary concerns. Wilson had estimated the five-year cost of establishing the new branch at about $13 billion.

The Pentagon will include funding for the Space Force in its 2020 budget, scheduled for release next week.

Wilson, 58, was a member of U.S. House, representing Albuquerque, from 1998 to 2009. She was appointed secretary of the Air Force in 2017.

She was president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota, from 2013 to 2017, according to her Air Force biography. Wilson graduated from the Air Force Academy and was an officer from 1982 to 1989. She earned her master’s and doctorate degrees as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University in England.

