Air Force shoots down three Russian cruise missiles

Valentyna Romanenko — Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 16:31

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Air Force managed to destroy three Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea.

Source: Press Service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that on 14 June, between 12.20 and 13.20, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three cruise missiles (presumed to be Calibres) launched across Ukraine from the Black Sea.

Traditionally, where the rockets were shot down is not disclosed. At the same time, it was stated that one of the missiles was destroyed by MANPADS [man-portable air defence systems] in the Centre Air Command’s area of ​​responsibility and two missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile systems in the area of ​​responsibility of the Zakhid [West] Air Command.

Previously:

On 14 June, explosions in Ternopil and Lviv oblasts were reported. The local authorities said that air defence was working. According to preliminary data, the missile that was shot down damaged an infrastructure facility in Lviv Region, injuring 4 people, including a child.