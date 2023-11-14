Air force spokesman says Russia ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine have not increased

Traces of missiles are visible in the sky above Kyiv

Russian ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine have not increased, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Nov. 14.

"Ballistic strikes have not increased, they have always been going on,” Ihnat said.

“It's just that some time passes and we forget, and for us, ballistic missiles seem like something new. They (the Russians) have always been using them."

According to him, at the beginning of the invasion, Russian forces even launched Tochka-U missiles, and now it has Iskander-M ballistic missiles and the Kinzhal aero-ballistic missiles.

Ihnat noted that ballistic missiles were not easy targets to shoot down with air defense systems.

"It is a target only for those systems that can (cope with) it – like Patriot," Ihnat said.

He added that Ukraine expects that SAMP/T – vertical launch surface-to-air missiles – will also appear in larger numbers, as both France and Italy, who jointly produce it, have promised to support Ukraine.

Several loud explosions occurred in Kyiv on Nov. 11, and an air raid alert was soon declared due to a missile threat.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the explosions were heard on the left bank of the capital. According to preliminary information, there was a launch of air defense missiles, triggered by the detection of incoming Russian ballistic missiles.

Klitschko later clarified that the air defense forces had been operating near Kyiv, that there had been no calls made by the public to the emergency services, but that there were several calls for medical assistance. No injuries were reported.

Ihnat confirmed that the explosions heard in Kyiv were due to a Russian ballistic missile attack on the capital.

