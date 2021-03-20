Air Force target drone washes up on Florida beach

·1 min read

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 20-foot-long (6-meter-long) U.S. Air Force drone that had been shot down in target practice was found washed ashore Friday on a Florida beach, authorities said.

Beachgoers at Ocean Hammock Park near Boynton Beach found the unmanned orange target-practice aircraft, the Palm Beach Post reported. Police removed the drone from the beach Friday afternoon and returned it to the Air Force, Ocean Ridge Police Chief Hal C. Hutchins said.

The BQM-167A drone was remotely launched from Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City and used as an aerial target for fighter pilots, U.S. Air Force Lt. Savannah Bray said. The $570,000 piece of military equipment was not dangerous to handle, Bray added.

“This is not the first time this has happened,” Bray said. “We are able to retrieve the vast majority of them, but every so often weather or winds pick up, and we are unable to recover it, and they later wash up on shore.”

The 690-pound (312-kilogram) drone, which can travel at speeds up to nearly 700 mph (1,125 kph), was shot down in the Gulf of Mexico near Eglin Air Force Base, Bray said. Bray added that the downed drone eventually made its way to the Atlantic Coast.

Officials didn’t immediately know when the drone had been launched.

Recommended Stories

  • Some US troops view Capitol riots, racial protests equally, worrying Pentagon leaders

    “Those are very, very tough conversations to have,” military’s top enlisted leader said.

  • State: Water may be unsafe at Texas site for migrant teens

    Texas' environmental regulator on Friday barred most uses of the water at an oilfield camp converted into a holding center for immigrant teenagers, raising alarms about the safety of more than 400 youths detained there. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said running water at the Midland camp could be used only to flush toilets or wash clothes because officials aren't sure whether the water is safe. It's unknown how many teenagers may have drunk from taps or used it otherwise.

  • This 6-wheel Fiat 500 C is way cooler than any 6x6 G-wagen

    Now that seemingly everyone and their mom has a 4x4 pickup truck, some have turned to six-wheel beasts like the Mercedes G-wagen 6x6 in order to stand out. Although, when you have this truck, there's no need to go to any trendy watering hole — the party comes to you. You see, this Fiat was built as a mobile wine bar, selling red, white, vermouth, and Marsala in Italy (at what appear to be bargain prices).

  • South Africa's Zulu king is buried amid praise, controversy

    The traditional leader of South Africa’s 12 million Zulu people, King Goodwill Zwelithini, has been laid to rest in a private ceremony early Thursday. Zwelithini, 72, died from health problems related to diabetes last Friday and he was buried in a traditional ceremony known as “ukutshalwa kweNkosi,” which is only attended by senior men of the royal family, many wearing leopard skins and colorful Zulu regalia. Reigning for more than 50 years, Zwelithini was the longest-serving monarch of the Zulu nation, the largest ethnic group of South Africa's 60 million people.

  • I Took a Ski Trip to Lake Tahoe During COVID — Here’s What It Was Like

    Lift lines, rentals, and après ski look a bit different these days, but the thrill of hitting the slopes is alive and well. Here's how to plan a safe trip before the season ends.

  • Coral Reef High teacher charged with having ‘romantic’ relationship with student, cops say

    A Coral Reef Senior High School teacher who authorities say has been involved in a “romantic” and sexual relationship with an underage student has been arrested and fired from the school.

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • El Paso DEA says there's an influx of drugs coming from Mexico

    As thousands of migrants head to our southern borders, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is worried drug smugglers might have the same plan.

  • LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

    Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday. Hammer's attorney denied the allegation. Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said.

  • Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

    ‘President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet’

  • Cuomo accuser says governor had dartboard with New York City mayor’s face on it

    Senior political figures are longtime rivals

  • A Grand Jury indicted 2 men in connection with assault of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

    Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios are conspiring to injure Sicknick and two other officers during the Capitol siege.

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads4 steps to reaching Biden’s goal of a July 4th with much greater freedom from COVID-19US could save tens of thousands of lives and tens of billions of dollars with 3 weeks of strict COVID-19 measures William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

    A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide, according to a newspaper report published Friday. Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian, referred to her and her female colleague as “mingle mamas,” asked why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring and inquired about her divorce. "He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” Ms. McGrath told the newspaper.