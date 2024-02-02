Air Force: Ukraine damages 3 Russian aircraft in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian forces damaged at least three Russian military aircraft at the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat confirmed on Feb. 2.

Ukraine attacked the airfield on Jan. 31, using Scalp/Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, a military source told Ukrainska Pravda.

Ihnat confirmed the attack also resulted in casualties among Russian military personnel.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it shot down all of the missiles headed toward Crimea, adding that there was “no damage to aviation equipment” at the Belbek airfield.

Ihnat disputed Russia's claims, stating that "the best confirmation, of course, is satellite images that are already available on the internet, where you can see something in detail."

Russian media reports and obituaries later confirmed that five missiles had struck the airfield, according to Ukraine's Operational Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Feb. 1 that its operatives sunk a Russian Tarantul-class Ivanovets missile corvette from the Black Sea Fleet overnight off of occupied Crimea.

The alleged sinking of the Ivanovets comes just one month after the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk was hit by Ukrainian missiles while docked at Feodosia in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine has previously targeted the strategic Belbek airfield with drone and missile attacks.

