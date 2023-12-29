Air Force: Ukraine downed 114 of 158 Russian drones and missiles

Ukraine shot down 114 of the 158 drones and missiles fired by Russia on Dec. 29, the Air Force reported.

Russia unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles overnight, targeting multiple regions across Ukraine. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that as of 10:20 a.m. local time, 12 people had been killed and 76 injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Dec. 29 that Russia had launched around 110 missiles in the attack and most had been shot down.

According to the Air Force, Ukraine shot down 27 Russian Shahed attack drones and 87 cruise missiles.

In total, Russia launched 36 Shahed attack drones, as well as at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles, and 14 S-300/S-400/Iskander ballistic missiles.

Russian jets launched five Kinzhal ballistic missiles, 4 anti-radar missiles, and one Kh-59 cruise missile.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on air that an attack of this scale "has not been seen for a long time."

Among the targets were a maternity hospital, educational institutions, warehouses, a shopping center, high-rise buildings, and private houses, Zelensky said.

"Russia was fighting with almost everything it has in its arsenal," Zelensky said. "My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims, and a speedy recovery to the injured."

