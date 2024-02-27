Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 drones, 2 Kh-59 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down 11 of the 13 "kamikaze" attack drones and two of the four Kh-59 cruise missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Feb. 27.

Russia launched the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and from Kursk Oblast.

The four Kh-59 missiles, as well as an anti-radar Kh-31P missile, were fired from occupied parts of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Using a launching ground in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, Moscow's troops also reportedly attacked Ukraine with an unspecified number of Iskander-M ballistic missiles or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, which are similar to Iskanders.

The 11 drones and two Kh-59 missiles were shot down over Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad oblasts, the Air Force said.

The full consequences of the night attacks are being determined.

