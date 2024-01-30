Air Force: Ukraine downs 15 of 35 Russian attack drones launched overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down 15 of the 35 Shahed-type "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Jan. 30.

Russia launched the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from three directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, the Russian city of Kursk, and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Air Force said.

Russian troops also reportedly attacked with two S-300 missiles, targeting Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's defenses downed the 15 UAVs over Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Kyiv oblasts, according to the Air Force.

A part of Russian drones reportedly attacked front-line areas, targeting energy infrastructure, as well as civilian and military facilities near the front line and the Russian border.

